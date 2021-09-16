Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
CAMPERLAB FW21 Brings Something Moo to the Table

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

More and more, we’re seeing heritage brands founding sub-labels and creative arms that allow them to experiment with new styles without diluting their signature offering. It’s basically the democratization of hype. Everyone can be a player in the quick-paced world of streetwear and modern fashion, even those that have been doing their thing since long before sell-outs and resale. Take Camper, for example, whose CAMPERLAB imprint is the testing grounds for some of the industry's more unorthodox designs lately.

Headed up by Achilles Ion Gabriel, CAMPERLAB was established in 2015, 40 years after the original Camper label. Merging the company’s extensive archive of silhouettes with bold updates in collaboration with some of style’s most exciting names, the brand's offering never disappoints. This season is no change, with a range of striking options which play expertly with proportions and texture.

Stealing the show in the latest collection is a selection of calf-hair designs that are sure to turn heads. Shop some of our favorite styles below.

Shop our favorite new CAMPERLAB shoes below.

Shop The Look

CAMPERLAB
1978 Cow-print Loafers
$365
CAMPERLAB
Eki Cow-print Boots
$490
CAMPERLAB
1978 Raw-edge Loafers
$290
CAMPERLAB
Traktori Slides
$279

