Highsnobiety
Your Next Canada Goose is Covered in BAPE, Thanks to Concepts

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Canada Goose
1 / 5

Canada Goose is winter-ready with a three-way collaboration alongside BAPE and Concepts, offering up a series of outerwear that isn't quite military-spec camouflage.  

Successful branding, in my opinion, is not only being recognizable; but a name being synonymous with quality and performance or knowing what attributes it will offer. This feels particularly true to A Bathing Ape, a brand we've come to know for its bold, playful, energetic takes on streetwear – a brand that refuses to be low-key or anything close to "silent." 

When you call on BAPE for a collaboration, you're signing up for a stylistic remix that throws caution to the wind. It's not about careful elegance nor subtle updates; it's about going the extra mile to create something that is, at the least, memorable. 

This three-way collaboration between Canada Goose, BAPE, and Concepts delivers on that. You take one look, and you can forget it.

Much like the Barbour drop earlier in the year, BAPE reimagining of Canada Goose's outerwear staples goes camouflage heavy. 

Front and center is the Chilliwack Bomber, which features the iconic camo from top-to-bottom in its original green coloring. The introvert to the Chilliwack's extrovert is the Expedition Parka, which utilizes a muted duck camouflage as an accent at the lapel and hood. 

Wrapping up the collection is the shark-hooded Crofton Hoody, knit cap, and all-over print down muffler. 

The Canada Goose x BAPE x Concepts collection will be available to shop online at Canada Goose from December 4, with a down blanket to follow on December 18. 

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
