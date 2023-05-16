Sign up to never miss a drop
Cardi B & Her Kids Are Having a 'Fit Off

In Cardi B's household, style moments don't just come from mom and dad — the kids are pretty fly, too.

During Mother's Day weekend, Cardi B mothered (both literally and according to internet slang) with the little ones who all put on stylish displays together.

Let's start with dinner on Saturday. On May 13, Cardi and her eldest daughter Kulture dined at NYC's Hunt & Fish Club, turning the restaurant's sidewalk into a runway.

Cardi donned a Dion Lee cutout dress paired with Han Kjøbenhavn's Spring/Summer 2023 Blade boots — which are exactly how they sound: a bootie wrapped with a large reflective blade piece. It's official: Cardi's style is literally cutting-edge.

Luckily Kulture didn't trail behind her mom's sharp shoes. Instead, she walked beside Cardi hand-in-hand, outfitted in an adorable navy dress layered over a graphic tee. Kulture's ensemble concluded with a leather jacket along with Gucci boots and shades.

Like mother, like daughter. The two came, conquered, and delivered looks.

Fast forward to Mother's Day, the family's 'fit off continued. Cardi went more casual this go-around with a yellow tank dress, green Hermés bag, and bejeweled heeled sandals.

Baby Wave was a mini drip gawd in a Brain Dead hoodie paired with vibrant tropical print shorts and baby Ricks (seemingly the toddler Geobaskets).

Meanwhile, Kulture followed up with a sequin top and a Brain Dead skirt topped with a black fur coat. It may have been warm in NY this weekend, but she had to get the outfit off, ladies and gentlemen.

The four-year-old daughter to Cardi B and Offset also wore a purple bag slung across her body along with pink Y2K shades and Gucci boots for the win again.

While I admire Cardi for making a casual ensemble look effortlessly good, I'll admit: the little ones might've won this round.

Now, Cardi and Offset's children aren't new to the world of fashion and luxury, having stepped out in Balenciaga, Denim Tears, and icy jewelry equating to a college student's tuition. After all, they hail from incredibly fashionable parents, who remain in style pretty much at all times (street arguments included).

Simply, slaying just runs in this family's DNA. And as the kiddos grow older, I suspect the looks will only continue to serve.

