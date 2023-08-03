Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Microphone Cardi B Flung Into the Crowd Is Up for Auction

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

The microphone hurled by Cardi B at an audience member during a show on July 31 is up for auction on eBay. And, as you might have already guessed, it isn’t going cheap.

ICYMI, here’s what went down at Drai’s Beachclub, Las Vegas: during Cardi B’s concert a member of the audience threw a cup and its contents at the rapper as she performed the hit Bodak Yellow.

Cardi B then retaliated by darting her microphone at the perpetrator, before calm was eventually restored and the show continued.

However, in the following days the microphone in question (a Shure Axient Digital Mic, if you must know) has been spotted up for auction on eBay where the bid currently stands at $90,000, all of which will be donated to charity.

Soon after the incident videos began circulating across social media, some of which appeared to show Cardi B asking the crowd to splash her with water only moments before.

Bizarrely, hurling things at artists has become an odd but regular occurrence of late. Last month Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an unidentified object during a concert in Vienna, not long after Bebe Rexha was struck by a phone and rushed off stage, leaving her with a black eye.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Microphone Cardi B Flung Into the Crowd Is Up for Auction

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    To Judge or Praise This TikToker's #Unbothered Subway 'Fits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The 13 Best Back-to-School Backpacks

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    One of Hip Hop's Greatest Producers is Also one of its Wealthiest Moguls

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    One of Hip Hop's Wealthiest, Travis Scott, has Enough Money to Build His Own Utopia

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Cashing in on the Beautiful Game: Ronaldo's Net Worth Breaks the Bank

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023