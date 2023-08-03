The Microphone Cardi B Flung Into the Crowd Is Up for Auction

The microphone hurled by Cardi B at an audience member during a show on July 31 is up for auction on eBay. And, as you might have already guessed, it isn’t going cheap.

ICYMI, here’s what went down at Drai’s Beachclub, Las Vegas: during Cardi B’s concert a member of the audience threw a cup and its contents at the rapper as she performed the hit Bodak Yellow.

Cardi B then retaliated by darting her microphone at the perpetrator, before calm was eventually restored and the show continued.

However, in the following days the microphone in question (a Shure Axient Digital Mic, if you must know) has been spotted up for auction on eBay where the bid currently stands at $90,000, all of which will be donated to charity.

Soon after the incident videos began circulating across social media, some of which appeared to show Cardi B asking the crowd to splash her with water only moments before.

Bizarrely, hurling things at artists has become an odd but regular occurrence of late. Last month Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an unidentified object during a concert in Vienna, not long after Bebe Rexha was struck by a phone and rushed off stage, leaving her with a black eye.