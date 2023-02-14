Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Cardi B & Offset's McDonald’s Meal for Two, Please

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

This article was published on February 11 and updated on February 12

Even Cardi B and Offset know that love is a fresh order of large fries from McDonald's (though I can't stomach the fast food chain's meals anymore, I do miss this particular snack).

The couple is next in line to get their own McDonald's meal, after CPFM's adult happy meal and Travis Scott's grub for ragers.

The Cardi and Offset McDonald's meal launches on Valentine's Day and is imagined as a shareable spread for couples — entanglements and sneaky links are also welcome — complete with quarter-pound and classic cheeseburgers, large fries, BBQ sauce, two large drinks, and an apple pie.

Undoubtedly a cheap date, the order also comes with a V-Day card (just in case you forgot to cop one for your special someone).

Perhaps, the two's latest stylish quarrel was over who gets the apple pie instead (let's be real, it definitely isn't enough for two).

The two announced the meal during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII AKA the Fenty Bowl, as Rihanna's army calls it.

The Cardi and Offset's meal promo follows in the footsteps of last year's Super Bowl ad with Ye — a "collab" which saw the musician tease a potential MUJI-designed meal packaging (and will probably never see the light of day for various worthy reasons).

The McDonald's deal has undoubtedly been a long-time coming, especially for Cardi, who's been known to dabble in NSFW remixes of the fast food restaurant's jingle.

Kid Cudi, Saweetie, and Megan Thee Stallion are just a few names to have entered the convenient eats chat in the past years with Mickey D's.

Now, with Cardi and Offset inking their own McDonald's deal, it seems celebrity fast food collabs didn't get left in 2022 — just like those frozen fast food patties, they'll last forever.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
