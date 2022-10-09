Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP's Womenswear Is on the Up

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Working Class Heroes
Carhartt WIP rarely misses. It might not ever miss at all. Season-to-season, it retains many of its staples, with seasonal versions bridging the gap. Your favorite light summer jacket? There’s a winterized version, too. Maybe, just maybe, that would suggest Carhartt WIP has perfected its craft.

One area that continues to improve significantly is the brand’s ever-developing womenswear selection, and FW22 is its best so far.

WIP, as the streetwear-focused brainchild of the OG Carhartt arsenal, takes no issue crafting a product selection that finds strength in its fabrication choices. These are pieces built to last, have no doubts about that.

It is in these historical roots that its strengths in menswear sprout. With workwear traditionally (we’re extremely thankful it’s caught up with the times) tailored to male silhouettes, WIP’s womenswear selection has successfully executed the lines adopted by women with more mindfully cut proportions.

With attributes mastered, the brand has been continually evolving the aesthetics of its womenswear line-up, slowly yet consistently taking bigger risks with pattern and palette.

FW22 is a particularly strong selection for Carhartt WIP's womenswear. Here, the urge to dress a women's selection is pastels, and bright hues have been avoided altogether, with prioritization of deep-hued prints and patterns building an assortment of statements.

Accessories pair fluffy fabrications with camouflages and checks, while more durable options receive touches of dark tartan. Where it really excels is its outerwear options, with fleeced liners dressed in bold pattern work, ranging from jacquard to camo, while the classic Irving coat undergoes two paisley-like finishes.

There are plenty of bangers to discover from the collection, which is available at Carhartt WIP and select retailers like WCH now.

