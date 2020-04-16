Carhartt WIP's New Home Goods Will Elevate Your WFH Space

Carhartt WIP has released a new selection of home goods and gadgets at the exact right time as most of us are stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now more than ever, people are looking to outfit their homes with items to spruce up their WFH space, and these goods can certainly help with that.

Leading the way is a Mino speaker in collaboration with Lenox, done up in Carhartt's signature orange hue. The gadget features the brand's logo in white front and center. Matching the speaker is a set of orange sticky notes.

Cahartt WIP is also offering a pizza plate and apron with a classic Carhartt WIP graphic. These items are joined by a clear pint glass.

Rounding out the selection is a set of Petanque Boules from OBUT. The stainless steel balls, which are decked out with Carhartt branding, come with a black carrying case.

Click the link below to shop Carhartt WIP's new home goods and gadgets today.

