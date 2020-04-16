Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Carhartt WIP's New Home Goods Will Elevate Your WFH Space

Written by Jonathan Sawyer in Style
Carhartt WIP
1 / 7

Carhartt WIP has released a new selection of home goods and gadgets at the exact right time as most of us are stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now more than ever, people are looking to outfit their homes with items to spruce up their WFH space, and these goods can certainly help with that.

Leading the way is a Mino speaker in collaboration with Lenox, done up in Carhartt's signature orange hue. The gadget features the brand's logo in white front and center. Matching the speaker is a set of orange sticky notes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Cahartt WIP is also offering a pizza plate and apron with a classic Carhartt WIP graphic. These items are joined by a clear pint glass.

Rounding out the selection is a set of Petanque Boules from OBUT. The stainless steel balls, which are decked out with Carhartt branding, come with a black carrying case.

Click the link below to shop Carhartt WIP's new home goods and gadgets today.

Shop Here

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP x Lexon
Mino Portable Bluetooth S
$45
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
Bene Pizza Plate
$34
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
Protect Survive Walkie Ta
$82
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
Protect Survive Whiskey F
$33
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
Stacking Blocks Game
$60

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • This “Trashed” Carhartt Jacket Is Really a Treasure
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
  • Snakeskin Carhartt Workwear Is a Wild Work in Progress
  • Carhartt Classics, Zipper-tastically De- & Reconstructed
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Zipped-up Slip-On Chunkster Is a Suede Summer Treat
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now