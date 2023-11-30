Sign up to never miss a drop
These Designer Shirts Are Made With The Finest Fabrics

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

As with any wardrobe staple, the variety of different shirts available is (almost) endless: simple plain shirts, camp-collar shirts, knit shirts, shirt jackets... need I go on?

But one thing that unites all the different categories (except for them all being button-ups) is that high-fashion brands make the best around. It almost goes without saying but carefully crafted, designer shirts are the ones you'll most likely treasure.

With the holiday season just having started, meaning there are more excuses than ever to dress up, we've rounded up a range of designer shirts to treat yourself to.

Including bold prints from Dries Van Noten and trompe l'oeil trickery from Bottega Veneta, the below options are bound to add a touch of luxe to your shirt rotation.

Keep Scrolling For Our Favorite Designer Shirts

Acne Studios Check Button-Up Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Check Button-Up Shirt

$440

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

Scandinavian label Acne Studios is known for its well-crafted wardrobe staples. This button-up shirt is made from organic cotton with the label's straight-faced mascot decorating the chest.

Commas Neptune-Print Silk-Blend Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Neptune-Print Silk-Blend Shirt

$625

Commas

Buy at Matches

Started as a luxury swimwear label inspired by Australian beach culture, much of the clothing Commas releases is stuff you could imagine wearing for a day out at a beach club. This shirt is no different, arriving in a silk-blend fabric with an all-over print.

Séfr Ripley Shirt

Ripley Shirt

$220

Séfr

Buy at Highsnobiety

While it might not be the most warmth-providing fabric in the current winter cold, there's no denying the beauty of this shirt's semi-see-through, organic cotton construction.

Céline HOMME Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt

$1100

Celine HOMME

Buy at Mr Porter

Inspired by '90s grunge fashion, a typically rock'n'roll theme for Céline creative director Hedi Slimane, this soft flannel shirt comes in an almost-neon, bright yellow color.

Our Legacy Borrowed BD Shirt

Borrowed BD Shirt

$320

Our Legacy

Buy at Highsnobiety

The checked shirt is one item that Our Legacy has been perfecting over the years. This pink design comes in a structured fabric to accentuate the oversized fit.

Bottega Veneta Check-Printed Nubuck Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Check-Printed Nubuck Shirt

$6900

Bottega Veneta

Buy at Matches

As is the case with many of Bottega Veneta's recent releases, all is not as it seems with this shirt. Its clever printing technique disguises the fact that this shirt is made from nubuck leather.

Jil Sander Organic Denim Shirt

Organic Denim Shirt

$1265

Jil Sander

Buy at Highsnobiety

Jil Sander might have just perfected the denim shirt. This minimal style comes crafted from organic cotton with a boxy fit and contrasting metal snap buttons.

Comme Des Garçons Black Elbow Buckle Detail Longsleeve Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Elbow Buckle Detail Longsleeve Shirt

$353

Comme Des Garçons Black

Buy at Slam Jam

A detail that Comme Des Garçons often uses in its clothing, this white shirt comes with bondage-style straps. It's a classic piece of eveningwear turned edgy with punk-inspired detailing.

Martine Rose Pulled Neck Shirt

Pulled Neck Shirt

$495

Martine Rose

Buy at Highsnobiety

Elevating the everyday is one of Martine Rose's specialties and this shirt does exactly that. The striped design comes with a "pulled neck" that makes the fabric gather at the shoulders.

Marni Drop Shoulder Leather Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Drop Shoulder Leather Shirt

$1975

Marni

Buy at ssense

Leather has always been associated with luxury, whether it be handbags or outerwear. Here, Marni utilizes it for a shirt that makes a statement through both its fabric choice and its bright color.

Dries Van Noten Cannon CS Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Cannon CS Shirt

$875

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Highsnobiety

Dries Van Noten, a designer who is renowned for his use of prints, focused a lot on floral imagery for the FW23 season. But, like with this oversized flower print, none of them take a traditional approach.

Maison Margiela Padded Stripe Shirt

Padded Stripe Shirt

$1265

Maison Margiela

Buy at Highsnobiety

A simple way to make a shirt appropriate for the winter is to pad it out with insulation — and that's exactly what Maison Margiela has done here. Along with its warmth-providing padding, this oversized style comes in a striped design that looks like it's straight out of the early naughts.

Jacquemus La Chemise Simon Linen Shirt

La Chemise Simon Linen Shirt

$445

Jacquemus

Buy at Browns

A designer shirt roundup wouldn't be complete without some linen. The durable, breathable fabric has been a favorite of shirt-makers since all the way back in Ancient Egypt, and for good reason.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

