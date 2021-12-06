Casablanca’s Monochrome XC-72 Is the Cream of the Crop

Brand: Casablanca x New Balance

Model: XC-72

Release Date: December 11

Price: $150

Buy: Online at Casablanca and select retailers, such as BSTN

Editor's Notes: New Balance clearly isn't afraid to go heavy on collaborations throughout the annual release calendar, led in large by the ever-iconic 990x series that boasts one of the most impressive lineups of partners which includes WTAPS, Levi's, and Joe Freshgoods, to name a few.

One relationship that has been blossoming since 2020 is the one shared with Casablanca. When the pair first came together for Spring/Summer 2020, it took on the New Balance 327, and the first two orange and green colorways proved to be an instant success.

The silhouette provided something outside the status quo, living within the normcore NB family tree but feeling more like a distant cousin thanks to its less rigid design. Additional colorways followed before signaling the arrival of the archive-inspired XC-72.

Although the XC-72 is yet to garner the same level of adoration that the 327 did, it's still proving to be the perfect canvas for Casablanca to rework.

While previous colorways have fallen in line with the resort-inspired, bold and bright backdrops that are so familiar to Charaf Tajer's Casablanca, the latest look opts for a stripped-back, less-is-more aesthetic.

This build has a distinctly more luxury look than previous models, thanks to its high-quality perforated leather bases and pig suede overlays, both of which feature an off-white coloring. The stark palette extends across the full length of the shoe, save for green and gold embroidery on the sponge tongue, offering a subtle touch of vintage.

Even without the colorfulness of previous pairs, these are an easy win.

