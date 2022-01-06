Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Casetify is Joining the Billionaire Boys Club (Again)

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Casetify
1 / 4

Casetify is stepping off-world, Tesla-free, to join the Billionaire Boys Club with all of the diamonds, dogs, and camouflage you could dream of. 

When we dubbed Casetify the "Supreme of phone cases," we meant it. Over the past few years, a week passing without a collaborative drop from the Hong Kong-based phone and tech accessory brand has been a rarity. 

If you can dream it, it probably exists. Seriously – it's dropped product alongside K-pop superstars BLACKPINKOlivia Rodrigo, Squid Game, Parasite, Pokémon – the list goes on. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Next in line is the Pharrell and Nigo-founded Billionaire Boys Club, also known as BBC ICECREAM, and as you expect, there's no lack of flair.

Those with sharp memories will recall that duo teaming up twice, in 2015 and 2017. Both collections were met with praise, quickly becoming fan favorites within the Casetify arsenal, making a third link-up an unsurprising affair.  

If you missed out before, now's your chance to get involved. All of the usual suspects – iPhone cases, Apple Watch straps, MagSafe wallets, and MacBook snap cases – come dressed up in BBC's finest otherworldly graphic prints. 

You won't have long to wait to step into the world of Casetify x Billionaire Boys Club, as the collection is due to launch online on January 20. 

Highsnobiety x CasetifyiPhone Impact Case
$27.50
$50.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Casetify x HighsnobietyAirPod Pro Case
$30.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How the Hedi Boys Outgrew Hedi Slimane
  • Club Chuck: The Mystery, The Hype, and The Rave That Brought It All Together
  • If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To
  • An Adventure-Ready Buggy So Streamlined It Only Barely Has Doors
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
What To Read Next
  • How a Basic Alarm Clock Became Fashionable
  • After the Lamborghini of Trail Shoes Comes the Lamborghini of Slides
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack
  • The Freshest Clothes Are Also the Grimiest
  • 3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now