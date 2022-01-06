Casetify is Joining the Billionaire Boys Club (Again)

Casetify is stepping off-world, Tesla-free, to join the Billionaire Boys Club with all of the diamonds, dogs, and camouflage you could dream of.

When we dubbed Casetify the "Supreme of phone cases," we meant it. Over the past few years, a week passing without a collaborative drop from the Hong Kong-based phone and tech accessory brand has been a rarity.

If you can dream it, it probably exists. Seriously – it's dropped product alongside K-pop superstars BLACKPINK, Olivia Rodrigo, Squid Game, Parasite, Pokémon – the list goes on.

Next in line is the Pharrell and Nigo-founded Billionaire Boys Club, also known as BBC ICECREAM, and as you expect, there's no lack of flair.

Those with sharp memories will recall that duo teaming up twice, in 2015 and 2017. Both collections were met with praise, quickly becoming fan favorites within the Casetify arsenal, making a third link-up an unsurprising affair.

If you missed out before, now's your chance to get involved. All of the usual suspects – iPhone cases, Apple Watch straps, MagSafe wallets, and MacBook snap cases – come dressed up in BBC's finest otherworldly graphic prints.

You won't have long to wait to step into the world of Casetify x Billionaire Boys Club, as the collection is due to launch online on January 20.