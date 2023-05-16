Sign up to never miss a drop
Simple? CDG's New Balance 580s Are Simply Perfect

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
"Dialing it in" describes the process of fine-tuning, taking a product, and stripping it off excess to achieve craft perfection. In sneakers, an industry that more often than not leans into excess for the sake of statement-making at a high degree, the art of dialing it can end up neglected.

Fortunately, it comes as second nature to some. Of course, there are plenty of blank slates, iconic in nature, that bare the minimalist beauty many so desire, from the Nike Air Force 1 to adidas Samba, but none excel quite like CDG in its collaborative endeavors.

CDG has stepped into the creative arena with many of the sneaker industry's biggest names, delivering a catalog of near-countless silhouettes over the years, many of which have stood the test of time, maintaining their desirability over an extended period.

We could argue all day about which sneakers are its best, but regardless of whether you're loyal to Swoosh or Jumpman, adidas or otherwise, there's no denying that CDG's work with New Balance is the epitome of clean.

It's hard to fuck up a New Balance; they've been fine-tuned to ensure class in all arenas of wear, whether that's on the runway or running down the street, so when CDG is involved, there's a high expectation.

With the 580, it proves all of its merits, delivering a two-piece pack that is simply perfect thanks to its perfect simplicity.

Utilizing unoffensive palettes that serve as the inverse of one another, one option pairs black, white, and silvery-grey tones, while its opposite is a marriage of white, grey, and beige.

Both pairs are set to arrive in Japan via CDG on May 19.

