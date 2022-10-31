Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
CDG's Nike Sunder Max Meets LORENZ.OG

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
@lorenz.og
1 / 4

The official release of Comme des Garçons' Nike Air Max Sunder has been and gone, but that doesn't mean we're all the way over the hype just yet. Now, maybe more so than the first time they trickled into the market, the Air Max Sunder has stolen our attention – for that, we have LORENZ.OG's "PATENTED COLORSCHEMES" to thank.

2022 has been a busy year for LORENZ.OG. That's not to say that the designer has ever taken a break, but this year more than any before it, has served as a staging ground to showcase what "PATENTED COLORSCHEME," as a concept, is all about.

Sneakers have remained the designer's bread and butter, but that doesn't mean he's a one-trick pony. From a showcase of some of the projects he'd been working on behind the scenes with Virgil Abloh's support to a full selection of Arc'teryx shell jackets, it's been hard not to keep a keen focus on STUDIO.OG.

With the focus shifted back to sneakers, it's the turn of the CDG Air Max Sunder to sit beneath the spotlight. Appearing a handful of times on the designer's IG since the sneaker's original release earlier this year, fans have been keen to get their hands on a pair of their own.

That time has finally come, with a full-size run of "DUSK" arriving online. Each pair features the distinct gradient work that characterizes "PATENTED COLORSCHEMES," with "DUSK" running orange through to purple.

Made to order, the CDG x Nike Air Max Sunder "DUSK" LORENZ.OG Sample is available to purchase online.

