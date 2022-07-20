CdG Play's Converse Collab Has Evolved Past the Chuck Taylor

If you aren't already overstocked on the ultra-wearable CdG Play x Converse sneakers, good news! There's another collaborative silhouette on the way, as the COMME des GARÇONS sub-label applies its funny heart logo to the Converse One Star sneaker.

There've been so many CdG Play Converse Chuck Taylor colorways and redesigns that it's hard to imagine anyone who ever wanted a pair wouldn't be able to find something they like.

Finally, though, there's another model on the menu and it's perhaps even more wearable than the venerable Chuck 70.

Comme des Garcons 1 / 5

Converse's One Star plays host to the CdG Play heart logo, perfectly designed by Filip Pągowski to prove covetable, what with its big eyes and cute red body.

The new CdG Play One Stars even bost red stars to match, with black and white colorways that otherwise retain the sneaker's usual detailing.

You've got the same contrasting stitching, black foxing, and reinforced rubber toe cap as seen on the One Stars that've ben produced since 1974, so you really can't go wrong.

Comme des Garcons 1 / 3

Available July 28 on Dover Street Market's web store, Converse's website, and Western COMME des GARÇONS flagships — oddly, no love for Japan this go-round — the CdG Play Converse One Stars will also arrive at select stockists in due time for $140 apiece.

CdG Play clearly takes its time selecting new collaborations, given how long it took for the diffusion line to drop collaborative apparel but it does seem like everything's done pretty intentionally in true COMME des GARÇONS style.

It's hard to complain about any CdG Play Converse unless you're a true fashun gatekeeper.

The resulting design is so perfectly simple that it's really just a daily driver shoe elevated by that little heart logo, and when you're starting with a base that's basically just a timeless Converse skate or basketball shoe, who could complain?

If you don't like it, level up with the mainline COMME des GARÇONS Nikes.