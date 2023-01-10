For Their Latest Collab, CdG & K-Way Invites the Whole Fam To Play

After swaddling the grownups in heart-branded outwear, PLAY COMME des GARÇONS and K-Way join forces again for a collection fit for the family.

Launching on January 12, CdG Play and K-Way return with more collaborative Leon and Claude jackets, this time offered in men, women, and kids' sizing (hey, it's never too late to start 'em early the gazing heart).

Now, the duo doesn't entirely close the door on their first collection. See, the past color schemes — oceanic blue, navy blue, orange, red, white, and beige — inform the forthcoming kids' selection of CdG Play x K-Way jackets.

I like to think of it as CdG and K-Way's way of passing the torch to the little ones.

Meanwhile, the adults receive a fresh batch of collaborative half and full-zip jackets, boasting some of the same hues but in a distinguishing colorblock design.

Like the first collab, the collaborative outerwear arrives with all the bells and whistles of the Franco-Italian label's beloved windbreakers, like the water-repellent nylon construction, ventilation, and packable capabilities.

Fans can also expect CdG's Play unmistakable heart motif — as seen on the brand's beloved tees and Converse sneaker collabs — to join K-Way's branding on the chest of each jacket.

Lucky for the adults, their collaborative half-zip jackets receive two extra doses of Play heart action. Sorry, kiddos.

Ranging from $180 to $200, the latest CdG Play x K-Way collection hits COMME des GARÇONS and Dover Street Market's websites and physical stores soon.

Unlike last year, the collab's latest drop arrives right on time for a seemingly normal winter (so far). The fam should be able to get their heart and K flex in — that is, if we aren't hit with another random wave of warm weather.