Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

For Their Latest Collab, CdG & K-Way Invites the Whole Fam To Play

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

After swaddling the grownups in heart-branded outwear, PLAY COMME des GARÇONS and K-Way join forces again for a collection fit for the family.

Launching on January 12, CdG Play and K-Way return with more collaborative Leon and Claude jackets, this time offered in men, women, and kids' sizing (hey, it's never too late to start 'em early the gazing heart).

Now, the duo doesn't entirely close the door on their first collection. See, the past color schemes — oceanic blue, navy blue, orange, red, white, and beige — inform the forthcoming kids' selection of CdG Play x K-Way jackets.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I like to think of it as CdG and K-Way's way of passing the torch to the little ones.

Meanwhile, the adults receive a fresh batch of collaborative half and full-zip jackets, boasting some of the same hues but in a distinguishing colorblock design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like the first collab, the collaborative outerwear arrives with all the bells and whistles of the Franco-Italian label's beloved windbreakers, like the water-repellent nylon construction, ventilation, and packable capabilities.

Fans can also expect CdG's Play unmistakable heart motif — as seen on the brand's beloved tees and Converse sneaker collabs — to join K-Way's branding on the chest of each jacket.

Lucky for the adults, their collaborative half-zip jackets receive two extra doses of Play heart action. Sorry, kiddos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ranging from $180 to $200, the latest CdG Play x K-Way collection hits COMME des GARÇONS and Dover Street Market's websites and physical stores soon.

Unlike last year, the collab's latest drop arrives right on time for a seemingly normal winter (so far). The fam should be able to get their heart and K flex in — that is, if we aren't hit with another random wave of warm weather.

Sold Out
ROAShiny Down Jacket Brown
$1,130.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
TrussardiStonewashed Greyhound Sweatpants
$115
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Ugg x Shayne OliverMini Boot
$248
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Two Titans of Japanese Streetwear Finally Meet on a Sneaker Two Decades Too Late
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
  • COMME des GARÇONS Turned a Classic Outdoor Shoe Into a Limited-Run Chef’s Clog
  • The CdG Rejuvenation of Nike's Breezy Throwback Runner
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now