Prada Was Plotting Makeup & Skincare All Along

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

This story was published on August 22, 2022 and updated on July 28, 2023

Prada's big beauty reveal is finally here. On August 1, the label will launch skincare and makeup, categories it introduced back in 2000 and later discontinued.

“Abandoning all the clichés of the past, we believe that beauty today is the representation of one’s personality, freedom and self-confidence," Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, co-creative directors of Prada, told WWD.

Speculation that the brand was expanding beyond fragrance began bubbling last summer, when Prada quietly launched a beauty-specific Instagram account. "Enter the #PradaBeauty universe," a post from August 11, 2022 reads. "A place to reinvent the beauty codes of today, and open new perspectives for tomorrow. Explore how beauty can activate and frame the future. Express yourself and travel beyond your beauty expectations. Engage with the community to invent new possibilities of beauty."

The label also launched a dedicated beauty website, which proclaims: "A brand of perpetual exploration and reinvention, Prada Beauty challenges perspectives and the status quo to serve as a precursor and pioneer."

But hopes for a makeup and skincare line were dashed when, days later, Prada announced a new fragrance — Paradoxe, a refillable perfume — fronted by Emma Watson.

Valentino, Hermès, Dries Van Noten, and Jimmy Choo have all expanded into makeup in recent years, attracting customers that might not be able to afford a Birkin or a Rockstud, for example, but have the means to buy a pricey blush or nail polish.

Expanding its existing fragrance licensing agreement with L'Oréal, Prada Beauty will offer lipstick, lip balm, foundation, eyeshadow, and skincare. Prices will range from €45 to €360. Lynsey Alexander will serve as the brand's global creative makeup artist and digital artist Inès Marzat, AKA Inès Alpha, will take on the role of "e-makeup" head.

With both color cosmetics and skincare on the roster, it seems Prada Beauty has its bases covered. That said, Alexander revealed one thing the label won't be dabbling in anytime soon: "Mrs. Prada hates glitter, which is music to my ears."

