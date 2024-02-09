Miu Miu Caught Fashion's Beauty Bug

Miu Miu has signed a licensing deal with L'Oréal, making it the latest luxury fashion brand to bet big on beauty.

The move expands on L'Oréal's pre-existing licensing agreement with Miu Miu owner Prada, which most recently launched a collection of skincare and makeup. The range, which includes eyeshadow and lipstick, officially launched in the U.S. last month.

With L'Oréal, Miu Miu will expand its pre-existing fragrance line, previously licensed to Coty. The deal may also signal the development of Miu Miu color cosmetics, uncharted territory for the brand (that said, there's no official indication that Miu Miu makeup is in the works).

“We are excited to announce this partnership with a distinctive and leading beauty player such as L’Oréal," Miu Miu CEO Benedetta Petruzzo said in a statement. "This new chapter will sustain the brand’s growth and help to further untap Miu Miu’s full potential in the category”.

The brand's first fragrances under L'Oréal will launch sometime in 2025. Its most recent perfume, Miu Miu Fleur de Lait, released last year.

Miu Miu's big beauty move closely follows the announcement that Marni, a fellow Italian fashion giant, inked a beauty deal with Coty. Marni's first cosmetics are expected to hit shelves sometime in 2026.