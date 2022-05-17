cent.ldn Candle or a Bottle of Tanqueray No.TEN? Both

Who'd have thought it? Now your candle collection can mimic your home bar as cent.ldn prepares to launch its new limited-edition Tanqueray No.TEN perfumed candles, providing a fresh addition to its growing selection of wax collectibles.

There are several things I've come to appreciate in the home as I've scrambled into my mid-20s – coffee table books, plants that you've no idea how to care for, an "on special occasions" selection of alcohol, and a good old scented candle.

Sure, these are things you could easily live without, but come on...why not?

With these capitalist consumption desires comes an awareness of a wider world of products that you were once happily ignorant to. Who knew that so many designer candles existed? LOEWE? Byredo? CDG? Maison Margiela? Mind blown.

cent.ldn

While those are fun and all, cent.ldn has been doing its part to bring a genuine level of excitement into the purchase of candles. Taken out of context, that might be a bit of a wild statement, but with its selection of limited-edition wax releases, collectibles, and bespoke projects, it definitely holds some weight.

Its latest project – the "Citrus Bloom" candle – was created in collaboration with Tanqueray No.TEN joins the ranks of its Boombox, Basketball, Hunter, and special Nando's candles.

Crafted with the same level of detail and intricacy as past projects, the "Citrus Bloom" candle takes on the appearance of a bottle Tanqueray No.TEN gin, complete with the rich aromas of the spirit.

No, you can't drink it (you could melt it down and give it a go but frankly, we wouldn't ever advise that), but each candle will be sold alongside a 70cl bottle of Tanqueray No. TEN Gin, so you can keep that mantlepiece looking alive.

The new cent.ldn candle will be sold exclusively at Selfridges in-store and online from June 1-14.