Zendaya's Hottest Film Yet Involves a Loewe-Clad Love Triangle

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Everyone loves Loewe, even love triangles.

The Challengers trailer finally dropped on June 20, giving fans a taste of the film Zendaya skipped the 2022 Met Gala to work on. And based on the first teaser, it was worth it — it's probably Zendaya's hottest project yet.

Zendaya stars in the Luca Guadagnino-directed film alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, who play tennis players whose romantic paths aligned as teens. There's a clip in the trailer which fans suspect will leave Tom Holland crying and throwing up.

Anywho, back to the Challengers' plot. The three meet again as adults, with O'Connor and Faist's characters facing off in a big tennis tournament, with old tension rising in the process.

Again, hot!

As if things weren't already sizzling, the Challengers team turned up the notch, tapping one of the industry's hottest designers and king of phallic pieces to lead wardrobe: Jonathan Anderson.

In 2022, it was confirmed the creative director of JW Anderson and Loewe would head costume design. Anderson even commemorated the gig with what looked like Challengers merch, worn by Zendaya and himself during Loewe's Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Apparently, fans can expect to see Zendaya in many Loewe throughout the film (we spied a delicious blue dress in the teaser that oozed Loewe vibes). There will also be some adidas moments between, judging by the trailer.

Loewe x adidas on the way? Or is that stretch?

Anywho. A Loewe wardrobe? Zendaya as a sexy tennis star? Say no more. We'll be seated on September 15 when Challengers hit theaters.

