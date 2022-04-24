Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Met Gala? Zendaya’s Got Work to Do, People

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

With the Met Gala 2022 just around the corner, we're sad to share that Zendaya won't be attending again. Why? Well, ya girl's got work to do (literally).

During an interview at Euphoria's FYC event on April 20, Zendaya confirmed she'll be skipping the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraising gala, stating, "I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies."

While everyone will be fighting to make the night's best-dressed lists and enjoying the hosting by Serena van der Woodsen and Alexander Hamilton, Zendaya shared that she'll be "playing tennis" in preparation for her role in the upcoming film Challengers.

She went on to wholesomely wish "everyone the best" and reveal that she'll make a grand return to the Met Gala "eventually" (hopefully sooner rather than later).

So yeah, Zendaya won't deliver a Met look this year. But, fret not, my friend. That just means more iconic red carpet style moments from the Euphoria actress, who consistently shuts down premiere events with her head-turning looks.

While I'm sad to see that the Met Gala will be Zendaya-less for the second year in a row, I can't knock a woman's hustle — especially one who can wear a suit better than a man. After all, the Met doesn't pay the bills, but her movie and show roles do (I get it, sis).

To make up for Zendaya's absence, the Met Gala should rightfully consider Highsnobiety's desired guest list — or host another Euphoria reunion to save the night.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
