Finally, Chanel Is London-Bound

Later this year, London’s V&A museum will play host to the UK’s first-ever Chanel exhibition dedicated to the work of the pioneering French designer Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel.

Charting the evolution of her iconic design style and the establishment of the House of Chanel to the opening of her first millinery boutique in Paris in 1910 and her final show in 1971, the exhibition will feature over 200 looks seen together for the first time.

Officially titled “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto,” the exhibition — which will open its doors on September 16, 2023, until February 25, 2024 (tickets available here) — is based upon the showcase organized by the Palais Galliera, Fashion Museum of the City of Paris, but will be reimagined by the V&A.

As well as apparel, the exhibition will also feature accessories, perfumes and jewelry, and take a deep dive into Chanel’s approach to fashion design, one that paved the way for a new elegance and continues to influence the world of fashion to this day.

“As one of the most successful fashion houses in existence, Chanel owes much to the templates first laid down by its founder Gabrielle Chanel, over a century ago,” said Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Chanel and the Palais Galliera on this exhibition, which provides us with the opportunity to explore the origins and elements of this enduring style and to display little-known historic Chanel garments from the V&A collection.”