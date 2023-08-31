Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Finally, Chanel Is London-Bound

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Later this year, London’s V&A museum will play host to the UK’s first-ever Chanel exhibition dedicated to the work of the pioneering French designer Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel.

Charting the evolution of her iconic design style and the establishment of the House of Chanel to the opening of her first millinery boutique in Paris in 1910 and her final show in 1971, the exhibition will feature over 200 looks seen together for the first time.

Officially titled “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto,” the exhibition — which will open its doors on September 16, 2023, until February 25, 2024 (tickets available here) — is based upon the showcase organized by the Palais Galliera, Fashion Museum of the City of Paris, but will be reimagined by the V&A.

As well as apparel, the exhibition will also feature accessories, perfumes and jewelry, and take a deep dive into Chanel’s approach to fashion design, one that paved the way for a new elegance and continues to influence the world of fashion to this day.

“As one of the most successful fashion houses in existence, Chanel owes much to the templates first laid down by its founder Gabrielle Chanel, over a century ago,” said Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Chanel and the Palais Galliera on this exhibition, which provides us with the opportunity to explore the origins and elements of this enduring style and to display little-known historic Chanel garments from the V&A collection.”

Shop The Look
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    IWC’s Roving Big Pilot Watch Exhibition Finally Goes Digital
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nur Abbas for Goldwin 0
    Ex-YEEZY Designer Nur Abbas Has Big Plans For Goldwin 0
    • Style
  • de-la-soul-hs-neu-york
    De La Soul Has Never Played By Hip-Hop’s Rules
    • Culture
  • A$AP Rocky seen on August 29 wearing a black hoodie, PUMA shorts & ASICS sneakers with an Hermes Birkin bag
    A$AP Rocky Is a New Dad Again, So He's Dressing Like One
    • Style
  • Axel Arigato Area Patchwork Sneakers
    Axel Arigato Practices The Fine Art of Patchwork On Its Area Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Running Eliud Kipchoge
    Nike's Super Shoes Have Never Looked Faster
    • Sneakers
  • Tremaine Emory seen wearing a bucket hat & colorful Sterling Ruby bleach-splattered shirt
    Tremaine Emory Departs Supreme Due to “Systematic Racism”
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023