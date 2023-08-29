Highsnobiety

Chanel's New Diner Serves Perfume (There's Some Food, Too)

Whether launching a new beauty product or debuting a new apparel collection, Chanel likes to do it big – and we mean big. Life-sized cruise ships for resort collections. Double CC'd space stations for perfume. A Chanel grocery store with Rihanna riding through the aisles via shopping cart.

Now, the Parisian house is opening a diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, as reported on August 29. Two scrambled eggs, Chanel-style, please.

The name? Chanel Lucky Chance Diner. Its game? To promote Chanel's newest CHANCE EAU FRAÎCHE Eau de Parfum.

Opening from September 8 through September 10 (perfect timing for NYFW goers), Chanel's Lucky Chance dinner is free, open to the public, and, yes, actually dine-able.

Well, the booths are more so for experiencing the newest fragrance. But the pop-up diner's outside garden will offer "complimentary beverages" and "refreshments," according to the brand. Maybe not as hearty as the meals served at small hole-in-the-wall joints, but there will be some diner-esque bites.

Afterward, Chanel fans are more than welcome to walk off their light eats during a 5-minute stroll to the brand's newest beauty boutique, which is a walk up the street.

Looking for plans next weekend? Tickets to Chanel's Lucky Chance dinner are available on Chanel's Eventbrite page, offering fans 30-minute reservations for the latest pop-up experience.

Dine and dash? Try sniff and dash.

