The Price of Chanel’s F1 Tee Has the Internet in Bits

Move aside Prada’s $1,000 tank top, step back Maision Margiela’s grubby lace belt, there’s expensive trendy garment in town: Chanel’s Formula 1 tee, a graphic top that’ll set you back a reported $5,000 USD (?!).

Over the last few days, the tee, which arrived as a part of Chanel’s F1-inspired Cruise 2023 collection went viral after a myriad of influencers were seen sporting the tiny top at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28. However, when fans of the tee began trying to purchase one, the tee's price tag had them absolutely reeling. Literally.

According to various reports, the tee will cost anywhere between $4,500 and $5,500 USD, although some videos have suggested it'll be as much as $10,000.

The tee's astronomical price tag however hasn't stopped people wanting one. Twitter user @a2mvcl wrote: "I don’t watch f1 and I haven’t liked Chanel in years, but this shirt speaks to me!!!).

At the time of writing, the F1 tee is apparently still available in-store at Chanel, which is of course no surprise taking into account the apparent cost. Highsnobiety has reached out to Chanel for price confirmation.

As is often the case when something goes viral, no matter how much it'll set you back, it'll likely sell out soon.

But if you have a spare $5k, head down to your local Chanel boutique ASAP. Internet fame not guaranteed.