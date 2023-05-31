Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Price of Chanel’s F1 Tee Has the Internet in Bits

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Move aside Prada’s $1,000 tank top, step back Maision Margiela’s grubby lace belt, there’s expensive trendy garment in town: Chanel’s Formula 1 tee, a graphic top that’ll set you back a reported $5,000 USD (?!).

Over the last few days, the tee, which arrived as a part of Chanel’s F1-inspired Cruise 2023 collection went viral after a myriad of influencers were seen sporting the tiny top at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28. However, when fans of the tee began trying to purchase one, the tee's price tag had them absolutely reeling. Literally.

According to various reports, the tee will cost anywhere between $4,500 and $5,500 USD, although some videos have suggested it'll be as much as $10,000.

The tee's astronomical price tag however hasn't stopped people wanting one. Twitter user @a2mvcl wrote: "I don’t watch f1 and I haven’t liked Chanel in years, but this shirt speaks to me!!!).

At the time of writing, the F1 tee is apparently still available in-store at Chanel, which is of course no surprise taking into account the apparent cost. Highsnobiety has reached out to Chanel for price confirmation.

As is often the case when something goes viral, no matter how much it'll set you back, it'll likely sell out soon.

But if you have a spare $5k, head down to your local Chanel boutique ASAP. Internet fame not guaranteed.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Price of Chanel’s F1 Tee Has the Internet in Bits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's Auction House to Sell Rare Chanel, Murakami & MSCHF Art

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    MMW's Nike Slides Are a Trypophobic's Nightmare

    Sneakers
  • brit pop feature Stone Island blur burberry

    Stone Island, Kate Moss & Blur: How Britpop Brought Casuals Style to the Masses

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Five (?!) New Diorkenstocks Have Landed!

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Battle Of The Inseams, Our Guide To The Best Shorts Lengths

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023