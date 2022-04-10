Want Chris Rock to Talk About The Slap? You Gotta Cut Him a Check First

While the nation is still dropping think pieces about the now-infamous Oscars slapping incident, The Slap's victim, Chris Rock, is the one of the few who have yet to really speak on the matter. And if you're trying to hear his side of the story, you'll have to pay up.

During a stop on his comedy tour in California, actor-comedian Chris Rock performed a stand-up equipped with the usual mockery of celebrity drama and politics – and a subtle joke about The Slap.

"I'm okay. I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid," Chris Rock jests. "Life is good. I got my hearing back."

I wouldn't count on Rock discussing the matter anytime soon as he has dodged all slap-related chatter since the incident. But, he made it clear at his sold-out Boston show that he'll come around to talking about it eventually.

"I don't have a bunch of shit about what happened. So, if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock says during the performance at Wilbur Theater.

"I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I'll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny."

This comes after the March 27 Oscars slap-down where Will Smith smacked Chris Rock during a live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald hairstyle, which she wears as a result of her alopecia condition.

In the events following the situation, the Academy ultimately hit Will Smith with an extreme 10-year ban from the Oscars and other Academy-hosted events — a decision which Smith has now accepted and "respects," according to a statement made on April 8.

Naturally, Chris Rock's comedy tour ticket sales saw sellouts and resale price surges as people thirsted to be the front and center for the comedian's potential quips about being smacked by Will Smith.

Sorry to break it to you, folks. Unless you're Oprah (because celebs always spill the tea to Oprah for some reason) or possess enough dough to get him to talk, Chris Rock's sticking to his pre-written slap-less jokes for his comedy tour.