Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Want Chris Rock to Talk About The Slap? You Gotta Cut Him a Check First

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

While the nation is still dropping think pieces about the now-infamous Oscars slapping incident, The Slap's victim, Chris Rock, is the one of the few who have yet to really speak on the matter. And if you're trying to hear his side of the story, you'll have to pay up.

During a stop on his comedy tour in California, actor-comedian Chris Rock performed a stand-up equipped with the usual mockery of celebrity drama and politics – and a subtle joke about The Slap.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"I'm okay. I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid," Chris Rock jests. "Life is good. I got my hearing back."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I wouldn't count on Rock discussing the matter anytime soon as he has dodged all slap-related chatter since the incident. But, he made it clear at his sold-out Boston show that he'll come around to talking about it eventually.

"I don't have a bunch of shit about what happened. So, if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock says during the performance at Wilbur Theater.

"I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I'll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This comes after the March 27 Oscars slap-down where Will Smith smacked Chris Rock during a live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald hairstyle, which she wears as a result of her alopecia condition.

In the events following the situation, the Academy ultimately hit Will Smith with an extreme 10-year ban from the Oscars and other Academy-hosted events — a decision which Smith has now accepted and "respects," according to a statement made on April 8.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Naturally, Chris Rock's comedy tour ticket sales saw sellouts and resale price surges as people thirsted to be the front and center for the comedian's potential quips about being smacked by Will Smith.

Sorry to break it to you, folks. Unless you're Oprah (because celebs always spill the tea to Oprah for some reason) or possess enough dough to get him to talk, Chris Rock's sticking to his pre-written slap-less jokes for his comedy tour.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • Rick Owens, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now