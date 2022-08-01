The Only Thing More Indulgent Than Christine Quinn's Lambo Is Her Outfit

If someone told me that Selling Sunset was specifically designed by a focus group to be the perfect hate-watch show, I'd believe it. Similarly, if I was told that Christine Quinn was designed by the same focus group to be the physical manifestation of cartoonish ultra-indulgence, I'd believe that too.

Hence why I'm not even remotely surprised to see Quinn stepping out of a yellow and black Lamborghini in matching racing gear, complete with built-in cone bra and corset pants.

Is the sky blue? Do Oreos taste better when you keep them in the fridge? Is America's one percent likely so unbearably wealthy that they could afford to fill a swimming pool with gold coins to dive into à la Scrooge McDuck? Of course. These are simply the facts of life.

Wearing a full moto gear set-up from indie designer NAMILIA — down to the chain-dangling handbag — Quinn looks every part a yassified Formula 1 driver.

Lewis Hamilton with a pointy-boobed crop top! Schiaparelli who?

This is the natural evolution of the moto gear trend that began revving its engines (sorry) late last year, wherein everyone from Kanye to Yoon began blending race gear into their everyday looks. Not for the faint of heart or wardrobe.

It's less about directly imitating racing uniforms and more about warping those cues to one's own palette. Take Quinn's NAMILIA outfit as an example, which is made more feminine (and less crash-proof) by the cropped jacket, laced-up pants, heeled shoes, and form-fitting cut.

Christine Quinn, should you mercifully be unaware, is one of the plasticine personalities who wine and dine on Netflix's Selling Sunset. Therein, a brain trust of blonde real estate drones are ruled over by a pair of diminutive bald twins in their shared quest to sell shockingly expensive homes to LA's rich and brainless.

It's a delicious watch, one that goes down as smoothly as any other vapid reality show. Shoutout Jersey Shore.

Should you wish to get into the correct headspace, try surviving a brush with Selling Sunset's soundtrack of mind-numbingly tepid pop music, which some brave individual collated into a Spotify playlist.

With the strength of her mightily snippy personality, Christine Quinn became one of Selling Sunset's breakout stars. She's leveraged that ignomy into a career as an influencer of sorts.

Over the past few years, Quinn has partnered with Samsung, launched a shoe collection, and co-founded Real Open, a company that claims to be "bridge between the bright future of digital assets and anachronistic industries in need of disruption."

In English: it encourages extremely rich people buy real estate with cryptocurrency.

But this image of Quinn balling out in weird racing gear is all for fun. Ostentatious demonstrations of flamboyant excess, like Quinn's Lambo/outfit flex, are a nice reminder that we oughta be thankful for whatever meager scraps we do have rather than getting emotional about all the conspicuous consumption that surrounds us.

At least that's how I take it: stuff like this certainly far too ridiculous to actually be aspirational.

Enjoy the spectacle and don't think too much about it. As a wise woman once said, "There's people that are dying."