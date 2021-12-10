Free Larry Hoover Was Ye’s Best Concert In Recent Memory

Kanye West (or Ye, as he is now officially known) and Drake teamed up for one of the most ambitious crossovers in 2021 last night, hosting and performing at the much-hyped “Free Larry Hoover” concert in Los Angeles.

The duo, who have been feuding and throwing shade back and forth for the past few years, made up recently, with this benefit concert earmarked as the old new friends’ coming out party.

The beef was still very much a thing as recently as earlier this year when both artists released their latest studio albums in basically in direct competition, making the announcement of this concert a huge surprise. So much so, that the fact that two of our generation’s biggest artists performing together is almost secondary.

Fans of Ye and Drake delivered uproarious reviews of the concert, paying top dollar for tickets and merch to commemorate the coming together of two titans of pop culture.

There were some complaints about those steep ticket prices, of course, with a Reddit user complaining that their $450 got them a subpar view of the stage (but the user may have spoken too soon). If we’re honest, though: if you can afford to spend $450 to watch two of this generation’s GOATs, it's a small price to pay for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

All in all, pretty much all of social media was impressed with the duo, though Ye looks to have stolen the show somewhat.

The Chicago-born multi-hyphenate played a lot of his classic songs, dipping into a discography he's barely touched in up to five years of live performances. The setlist was shared on Reddit and included past hits, such as “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” and “All of the Lights,” all of which were performed live for the first time since 2016. Other highlights included “Good Life,” “N****s in Paris,” and “All Day.”

Ye also performed “I Wonder” from Graduation, which he rarely performs live, and a flipped version of "Runaway" dedicated to Kim Kardashian.

Drake performed a mix of his hits as well, including “Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Way 2 Sexy,” and “God’s Plan.” But it was Ye that dominated headlines after the show.

To be fair, it was also a Kanye West concert with Drake as a special guest, so it makes sense that Ye’s songs covered the majority of the setlist and made the biggest impact on those watching, as you can tell from the hyperbolic social media reactions.

