Lewis Hamilton’s Austria F1 Style Is A1

Lewis Hamilton never fails to turn any Formula One event into his own personal runway, and the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix is no exception. During Austria's GP, the F1 racer once again managed to turn heads with his looks, recently stepping out in a stylish ensemble including men's heels (you know which ones I'm talking about).

On the Austrian GP's race day on July 10, Hamilton was seen wearing a KidSuper look, including a pink face motif sweater and colorblock trousers fresh off the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

Hamilton also sported KidSuper's Zellerfeld 3-D printed shoes on foot, giving the conceptual custom shoes and men's heels agenda the Hamilton nod of approval.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

I was very curious to see which fashionable figure would wear these in broad daylight, and honestly, I'm not mad at Hamilton for giving them a spin.

After all, the racer rarely backs down from a challenge, whether a race or fashion one.

Thanks to his stylist, the one and only Law Roach, Hamilton often experiments with vibrant prints, plenty of colors, and overall unique pieces in his everyday style. As a result, he rarely misses with his looks, hence why he won our 'fit battle with Max Verstappen (though, it wasn't even close).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the fashion guy on the scene at the Austrian GP, you should already know this wasn't the only 'fit he got off this weekend. No way.

Hamilton's Grand Prix weekend also saw Moncler x JW Anderson and Alexander McQueen looks. Oh, and I can't leave out the tasteful blues supplied by his AGR 'fit.

Though impressive as usual, this round of Hamilton looks doesn't hold a flame to his Miami GP '22 ensembles, where Valentino's pink, Daily Paper, and Bianca Saunders 'fits arguably made for his finest fashion hours.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nonetheless, I still enjoyed this stylish parade by Hamilton at the Austria F1 events.

Like the rest of us fashion peeps who don't watch the F1 races for the game, I'll be happily tuned out of the next big race and tapped into Hamilton's forthcoming fashion spectacle.