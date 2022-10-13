Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Another Great Clarks Wallabee? We're Hardly Surprised

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee Boot

Release Date: Available now

Price: £160

Buy: Clarks

Editor’s Notes: So, here we are again, another day another example of Clarks Originals keeping the Wallabee Boot in the conversation. What’s new?

Sure, the Pokémon style might not have been one for your personal Pokédex (that’s for the heads), and VANDYTHEPINK’s Wallabee Boot might have been too close to the bone, but there’s no denying the silhouette’s unrivaled credentials when it comes to being a designer’s best friend.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

A blank canvas at the front and plenty of room around the side, the Wallabee is screaming to be played with, and it has been judiciously, on countless occasions.

For its latest judicious transformation though, Clarks is keeping things in house and looking to the intricacies of Japanese Sashiko stitching for inspiration, to reimagine the moccasin in a style unlike any it’s seen before.

A triangular patchwork design dresses the upper (a hark back to the “Boro” method of reworking materials), while a hand stitched toe and heel, leather ankle lace, and grosgrain tape only enhances the Wallabee’s handcrafted feel.

Equipped with three fobs, the archetypal crepe sole, and a blossom-printed sock-liner for good measure, the Wallabee Boot has been transformed.

In truth, it’s been a pretty busy year for the silhouette. From its no-lace collaboration with Moncler and a chaotic link-up with UNDERCOVER, to releases with Goodhood and Them Skates, 2022 has been a ride.

Yet, here we are yet again, marveling at the Wallabee Boot’s excellence, as if it’s something we weren’t expecting. Because, in reality, it’s never going to be bad, is it?

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
