Three Scaly Kith x adidas Chunksters Slither Under the Kithmas Tree

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

Kithmas time is here, and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is back with Clarks and adidas, this time for another chunked-up three-part collab sneaker.

8th St by Ronnie Fieg and Clarks are giving three adidas sneakers the luxurious snakeskin treatment: the Gazelle, AS350, and BW Army.

The collaboration beefs up this trio of traditionally flat adidas sneakers, swapping out thin soles for Clarks’ famously thick crepe sole.Their muted sandy colorways are spruced up with snakeskin embellishments at the midsole and heel, while Clarks’ signature suede and nubuck material level-up the luxe factor on these chunky sneakers.

This cohort of minimalist Clarks x adidas sneakers is a part of Kith's annual holiday collection, which features other cultural crossovers including a techy Salomon trail sneaker as well as Kith’s first-ever partnership with Sesame Street — it’s fly for all ages.

For those looking to secure a pair of Fieg’s scaley sneakers, a drawing for the collaborative Gazelle, AS350 and BW Army will be held December 20 on the Kith App. Limited quantities will also be available at Kith shops and on Kith's website.

But don't sleep. Kith's Clarks and adidas crossovers are notoriously hard to secure. Last year’s pigskin suede adidas Samba Clarks, for instance, were a made-to-order exclusive to members of Kith's point-based loyalty rewards program.

Now, true, you don't have to be a member to get your hands on this snakeskin collab.

However, note that previous roll-outs, like last Kithmas’ KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba and Kith’s Samba for golfers sold-out instantly, which suggests this forthcoming drop will be just as high in demand.

So, those who are interested better set those alarms and leave some milk and cookies out for Old Saint Fieg.

Tayler Adigun
