Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

From adidas to 1017 ALYX 9SM, CLOT SS24 Was a Collab Extravaganza

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 62
CLOT

All 2023, CLOT has gone big for its 20th anniversary. Following projects with friends like Nike and even a CLOT20 exhibition, Edison Chen's brand topped its massive celebrations with a huge Spring/Summer 2024 presentation in Shanghai.

A calm night during Shanghai Fashion Week saw CLOT present its SS24 collection, a huge wearable celebration of its milestone birthday (of course), and a new era of creativity.

Titled "Change the Generation," CLOT SS24 brought along bubbling talent and longtime friends for a blowout collection, including general CLOT apparel and a slew of collaborative pieces.

Seriously, the 80-piece collection delivered a myriad of team-ups involving names like — takes a deep breath — sacai, 1017 ALYX 9SM, NEIGHBORHOOD, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, and LỰU ĐẠN. The latter recently outfitted Travis Kelce before a Sunday game — a Chiefs event attended by rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift. Wink wink.

1 / 6
CLOT

The Hong Kong-based also shared the runway with a few emerging Chinese designers like SANKUANZ, Staffonly, PRONOUNCE, and CAROLINE HU, who married their design codes with the brand's East-West ethos for respective capsules.

And as if the roster wasn't already stacked, CLOT rounded things off by introducing its new adidas collaboration (classy Superstars included). FYI: Chen is back with the Three-Stripes.

Whew, Spring 2024 will be a busy one for CLOT and its fans (as well as fans' bank accounts).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Sailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
Jean Paul Gaultier
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Single Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RCH
New Balance
$160
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT SS24 Is All Andy Warhol
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Yohji Yamamoto's SS24 adidas Y-3 Sneakers Up the Ante
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Facetasm's SS24 Show Was a Clarks Bonanza!
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    At Kiko Kostadinov’s SS24 Show, the Designer Soft Launched ASICS NOVALIS
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Louis Vuitton's SS24 Show Featured a Major Beauty Collab: Humanrace x Pat McGrath
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • clot ss24
    From adidas to 1017 ALYX 9SM, CLOT SS24 Was a Collab Parade
    • Style
  • candy corn/sweet tooth dunks
    America's Most Debated Candy Is Getting Its Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • clot adidas collab 2023
    Inside CLOT's Anniversary Show, an adidas Feast Awaited
    • Sneakers
  • JJJJound's latest New Balance collaboration is a take on the 2002R silhouette.
    JJJJound's New Balance 2002R Is PPPPerfect
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga's Alpinestars collaboration during Paris Fashion Week SS24.
    Alpinestars Is Ready For Its Moment
    • Style
  • the north face nuptse keychain
    The North Face Made Tiny Drip For Your Keys
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023