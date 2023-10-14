From adidas to 1017 ALYX 9SM, CLOT SS24 Was a Collab Extravaganza

All 2023, CLOT has gone big for its 20th anniversary. Following projects with friends like Nike and even a CLOT20 exhibition, Edison Chen's brand topped its massive celebrations with a huge Spring/Summer 2024 presentation in Shanghai.

A calm night during Shanghai Fashion Week saw CLOT present its SS24 collection, a huge wearable celebration of its milestone birthday (of course), and a new era of creativity.

Titled "Change the Generation," CLOT SS24 brought along bubbling talent and longtime friends for a blowout collection, including general CLOT apparel and a slew of collaborative pieces.

Seriously, the 80-piece collection delivered a myriad of team-ups involving names like — takes a deep breath — sacai, 1017 ALYX 9SM, NEIGHBORHOOD, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, and LỰU ĐẠN. The latter recently outfitted Travis Kelce before a Sunday game — a Chiefs event attended by rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift. Wink wink.

1 / 6 CLOT

The Hong Kong-based also shared the runway with a few emerging Chinese designers like SANKUANZ, Staffonly, PRONOUNCE, and CAROLINE HU, who married their design codes with the brand's East-West ethos for respective capsules.

And as if the roster wasn't already stacked, CLOT rounded things off by introducing its new adidas collaboration (classy Superstars included). FYI: Chen is back with the Three-Stripes.

Whew, Spring 2024 will be a busy one for CLOT and its fans (as well as fans' bank accounts).