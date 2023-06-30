Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

On's Cloudboom Echo 3 Is Its Most Super "Super Shoe" Yet

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: On

Model: Cloudboom Echo 3

Release Date: July 6

Buy: On

Editor’s Notes: As a runner, the release of On’s Cloudboom Echo 3 is one I’ve been itching for since catching a glimpse of a pair during this year’s Boston Marathon.

Dubbed as On's “fastest” sneaker to-date, the Cloudboom Echo 3 has been described as the shoe to “smash PBs” and to “bring even more runners to victory at the finish line,” not least thanks to its new Helion HF hyperfoam tech.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
On
1 / 2

Derived from castor beans, the new Helion HF hyperfoam is made out of 46% bio-based materials and is fully recyclable.

Sandwiched between the midsole layers, a spoon-like shaped full Carbon Speedboard acts to propel its wearer forward, while a high-tech upper (which is composed of a single cohesive woven structure) offers deliberate zones for high breathability.

On
1 / 2

As if that wasn’t enough, On’s Cloudboom Echo 3 also comes fully-equipped with the Swiss label’s signature CloudTec which, in tandem with the carbon Speedboard and new Helion HF hyperfoam, results in On’s best energy return yet.

In short: the Cloudboom Echo 3 is taking On’s supershoe game to the next level, and now you can see why I’m so excited. Happy running.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • Wet Weather Is No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
  • Post Archive Faction Is On Running's First Step Towards a Fashionable Future
  • These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now