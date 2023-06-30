On's Cloudboom Echo 3 Is Its Most Super "Super Shoe" Yet

Brand: On

Model: Cloudboom Echo 3

Release Date: July 6

Buy: On

Editor’s Notes: As a runner, the release of On’s Cloudboom Echo 3 is one I’ve been itching for since catching a glimpse of a pair during this year’s Boston Marathon.

Dubbed as On's “fastest” sneaker to-date, the Cloudboom Echo 3 has been described as the shoe to “smash PBs” and to “bring even more runners to victory at the finish line,” not least thanks to its new Helion HF hyperfoam tech.

Derived from castor beans, the new Helion HF hyperfoam is made out of 46% bio-based materials and is fully recyclable.

Sandwiched between the midsole layers, a spoon-like shaped full Carbon Speedboard acts to propel its wearer forward, while a high-tech upper (which is composed of a single cohesive woven structure) offers deliberate zones for high breathability.

As if that wasn’t enough, On’s Cloudboom Echo 3 also comes fully-equipped with the Swiss label’s signature CloudTec which, in tandem with the carbon Speedboard and new Helion HF hyperfoam, results in On’s best energy return yet.

In short: the Cloudboom Echo 3 is taking On’s supershoe game to the next level, and now you can see why I’m so excited. Happy running.