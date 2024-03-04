Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's Super Shoes Got Given the Sunset Drip

Sneakers
Words By Tayler Willson

HOKA’s Cielo x1 is unequivocally the brand’s fastest and lightest super shoe to date.

Boasting a state of the art winged carbon fiber plate and weighing in at just 9.3 oz, the HOKA Cielo x1 sneaker, which has already seen success on the roads, may have only been released back in January 2024, but it's already been given a super good looking makeover just in time for summer.

After initially dropping in an accurately-named and very nice “Evening Sky/Lettuce” colorway, HOKA’s most super super shoe now returns two months later in an even better looking “Cerise/Solar Flare” hue.

Despite the new look, HOKA’s Cielo x1’s build remains untouched.

That means that the shoe, which is available now from HOKA ($275), still has the same carbon plate sandwiched between two layers of super spongy foam, the same speed-centric rocker shape, and the same beautifully breathable knit upper.

The only difference this time around is the sneaker’s Solero ice cream-colored upper, which is a good thing BTW. Sunset drip, baby!

Anyways, just when you thought that HOKA’s no-nonsense Cielo x1 super shoe couldn’t get any more super, HOKA drops it in its best looking colorway yet and, that’s right, it got super-er.

