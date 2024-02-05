Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HOKA Made a Carbon-Plated Everyday Super Shoe

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

HOKA has a knack for making stylish performance shoes.

Whether we’re talking trail shoes, road shoes, hiking boots, or chunky as hell recovery slides, HOKA knows the sneaker market the back of its hand.

Now, though, for 2024, HOKA is entering a new realm by releasing its first-ever everyday super shoe in the Transport X: a carbon-plated performance sneaker designed to be worn on the daily.

Comprising a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam, and smooth-riding rocker, the HOKA Transport X possesses everything you’d expect of a traditional super shoe, yet is billed as the complete all rounder.

Historically, carbon-plated sneakers are reserved for race days only.

This is often down to either their often extortionate price point, lack of longevity, and/or the growing health concerns around wearing super shoes too often.

1 / 2

However, when it comes to HOKA’s Transport X, a reasonably-priced carbon sneaker at $180, the Annecy-based brand is billing the silhouette as good for “any pace, any place” and “a crossover shoe with everyday appeal.”

Aesthetically, the Transport X is a little more streamline than we’ve become accustomed to from HOKA, which has garnered a reputation for designing super-stacked footwear.

The shoe is also a lot more lightweight than we’re used to at 250g compared to other styles in the brand’s extensive arsenal.

In short, the HOKA Transport X is one of the first ever carbon performance sneakers to be dubbed an everyday shoe.

So whether this means you’re racing a 5K, walking the dog, or taking out the trash, chances are if you’re wearing HOKA’s Transport X, you’re probably gonna do it a lot quicker than you’re used to.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • most comfortable sneakers
    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Tom Sachs x Nikecraft
    Here's Where to Cop All Colors of the Tom Sachs x Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • 5 gore tex alternatives help survive winter Hoka One One Rowing Blazers The North Face
    5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    How HOKA Unintentionally Infiltrated Fashion
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    22 Songs That Are a Reminder of Why Jay-Z is The G.O.A.T
    • Culture
  • HOKA Transport X
    HOKA Made a Carbon-Plated Everyday Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • OOR Studio FW24.
    OOR Apparel Is the Gritty Label Doing Fashion Differently
    • Style
  • perfume-bottle-shop
    D.S. & Durga’s Fragrances Are Worth More Than the Hype
    • Beauty
  • Palace x Crocs Classic Clog collaboration 2024.
    Palace's New Crocs Collab Is Basically Just Jibbitz
    • Sneakers
  • rick owens dr martens
    Dr. Martens Gets The Rick Owens Treatment (Again)
    • Footwear
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024