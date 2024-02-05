HOKA Made a Carbon-Plated Everyday Super Shoe

HOKA has a knack for making stylish performance shoes.

Whether we’re talking trail shoes, road shoes, hiking boots, or chunky as hell recovery slides, HOKA knows the sneaker market the back of its hand.

Now, though, for 2024, HOKA is entering a new realm by releasing its first-ever everyday super shoe in the Transport X: a carbon-plated performance sneaker designed to be worn on the daily.

Comprising a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam, and smooth-riding rocker, the HOKA Transport X possesses everything you’d expect of a traditional super shoe, yet is billed as the complete all rounder.

Historically, carbon-plated sneakers are reserved for race days only.

This is often down to either their often extortionate price point, lack of longevity, and/or the growing health concerns around wearing super shoes too often.

1 / 2

However, when it comes to HOKA’s Transport X, a reasonably-priced carbon sneaker at $180, the Annecy-based brand is billing the silhouette as good for “any pace, any place” and “a crossover shoe with everyday appeal.”

Aesthetically, the Transport X is a little more streamline than we’ve become accustomed to from HOKA, which has garnered a reputation for designing super-stacked footwear.

The shoe is also a lot more lightweight than we’re used to at 250g compared to other styles in the brand’s extensive arsenal.

In short, the HOKA Transport X is one of the first ever carbon performance sneakers to be dubbed an everyday shoe.

So whether this means you’re racing a 5K, walking the dog, or taking out the trash, chances are if you’re wearing HOKA’s Transport X, you’re probably gonna do it a lot quicker than you’re used to.