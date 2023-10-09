Nike's Alphafly 3 Super Shoe Has Changed the Game

Kelvin Kiptum gave a new meaning to the term “super shoe” on October 8, 2023, as he shattered the men's marathon world record in Chicago with a time of 2 hours 35 seconds.

The super shoe in question? Nike’s Alphafly 3, the latest high-performance sneakers to come out of the label’s ever-growing carbon-plated conveyor belt.

While specific information about the sneaker is few and far between, what we do know is that the Alphafly 3 looks to have taken a step away from the make up of its predecessors.

Though the sneaker’s upper looks to still be crafted from Nike’s AtomKnit fabric, the midsole has been given a makeover. The ZoomX foam looks to have adopted a much chunkier form, while the sneaker’s overall shape looks to be more streamlined than before.

While this is all well and good to know, all anyone’s asking is: when will Nike’s Alphafly 3 actually release?

Initial rumors were that the Nike Alphafly 3 were set to release in August. However, following no such drop and a slew of internet gossip it looks as if we may have to wait a little longer for Nike’s latest super shoe with some reports suggesting as late as “early 2024.”

Truth is, Kiptum breaking the world record while wearing the Alphafly 3 couldn’t have come at a more convenient time for Nike following the recent release adidas’ $500 Pro Evo 1 and its subsequent women’s marathon record.

Kiptum, though — who surpassed Eliud Kipchoge's previous record time by more than 30 seconds — didn’t only set a new world record and deliver great promotion for an unreleased shoe, it also reignited the hope that one day the two-hour barrier will be broken in a real race situation. Question is: which shoes will they be wearing?