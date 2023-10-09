Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike's Alphafly 3 Super Shoe Has Changed the Game

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Kelvin Kiptum gave a new meaning to the term “super shoe” on October 8, 2023, as he shattered the men's marathon world record in Chicago with a time of 2 hours 35 seconds.

The super shoe in question? Nike’s Alphafly 3, the latest high-performance sneakers to come out of the label’s ever-growing carbon-plated conveyor belt.

While specific information about the sneaker is few and far between, what we do know is that the Alphafly 3 looks to have taken a step away from the make up of its predecessors.

Though the sneaker’s upper looks to still be crafted from Nike’s AtomKnit fabric, the midsole has been given a makeover. The ZoomX foam looks to have adopted a much chunkier form, while the sneaker’s overall shape looks to be more streamlined than before.

While this is all well and good to know, all anyone’s asking is: when will Nike’s Alphafly 3 actually release?

Initial rumors were that the Nike Alphafly 3 were set to release in August. However, following no such drop and a slew of internet gossip it looks as if we may have to wait a little longer for Nike’s latest super shoe with some reports suggesting as late as “early 2024.”

Truth is, Kiptum breaking the world record while wearing the Alphafly 3 couldn’t have come at a more convenient time for Nike following the recent release adidas’ $500 Pro Evo 1 and its subsequent women’s marathon record.

Kiptum, though — who surpassed Eliud Kipchoge's previous record time by more than 30 seconds — didn’t only set a new world record and deliver great promotion for an unreleased shoe, it also reignited the hope that one day the two-hour barrier will be broken in a real race situation. Question is: which shoes will they be wearing?

We Recommend
  • salomon-aw22
    Wet Weather's No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Self-Isolation Gave Birth to a Beautiful Runnaissance
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Neutral Shoes Are the Key to Every Versatile Sneaker Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & Nike's Next Nocta Shoe Is a Jason Kidd Reference (!?)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hailey Bieber's Shoe Game Is Officially Shox-ing
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • PUMA x P.A.M
    Footie In A Parallel Universe? PUMA x P.A.M Will Kit You Out
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
  • Nike's TN sneaker is being adopted by the elderly.
    The Shoe of the Roadman Has Become the Shoe of the Old Man
    • Sneakers
  • Chris Pine is spotted stopping for a cup of coffee after attending a dance class in Los Feliz.
    Chris Pine Dresses Like a Nan Now
    • Style
  • sean wotherspoon adidas gazelle
    Sean Wotherspoon's Shroomed-Out Gazelles Are Far Out
    • Sneakers
  • matchesfashion sale
    UP TO 70% OFF JACQUEMUS, AND WANDER & MORE HERE
    • Style
  • C.P. Company & Barbour are back for a Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    C.P. Company's New Barbour Jackets Are Instant Classics
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023