Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Coca-Cola Is In Its Gamer Era

in Video GamesWords By Caroline Brown

A Coke isn’t just a Coke. For many, the beverage signals a moment of relief or provides a much-needed glow-up throughout a busy day.

Looking back, the now viral #CokeBreak has been around since the soft drink was prescribed to cure headaches. Most recently, we've seen the soft drink take on total main character energy, romanticized for its tendency to ‘transport’ whoever is imbibing.

Now, Coca-Cola takes its fluency in world-building to a whole new level with the drop of Riot Games x Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar.

League of Legends fans, eat your hearts out.

As the first-ever collab with a gaming company, Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar worked with the teams from Riot Games to develop a limited-edition drink flavor dubbed as +XP (more commonly known as experience points in the gamer world), which we couldn’t even begin to imagine describing the taste of.

If you're interested in the latest cans, they won’t be difficult to miss. Melding Coke’s highly recognizable Spencerian Script font with a bespoke ‘Ultimate’ crest, the collaboration will stand out on shelves in its predominately black and gold packaging (with further design inspiration taken from LoL’s highly coveted Nexus Crystal, of course).

To further encourage gamers from around the world, the collaborations allow League of Legends players to unlock new emotes when custom challenges are complete. For all gamers, here’s the exact rundown:

  • Get 7 assists in a single game to earn the Ultimate Teamplay emote
  • Earn 12,000 gold in a single game to earn the Ultimate Gains emote
  • Win a game in under 20 minutes to earn the Ultimate Tempo emote

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a Shirt to Commemorate 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter The House Of Acne Paper

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Is "Market Market," DSM's Ultra-Rare Archive Sale?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023