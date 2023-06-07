Coca-Cola Is In Its Gamer Era

A Coke isn’t just a Coke. For many, the beverage signals a moment of relief or provides a much-needed glow-up throughout a busy day.

Looking back, the now viral #CokeBreak has been around since the soft drink was prescribed to cure headaches. Most recently, we've seen the soft drink take on total main character energy, romanticized for its tendency to ‘transport’ whoever is imbibing.

Now, Coca-Cola takes its fluency in world-building to a whole new level with the drop of Riot Games x Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar.

Coca-Cola

League of Legends fans, eat your hearts out.

As the first-ever collab with a gaming company, Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar worked with the teams from Riot Games to develop a limited-edition drink flavor dubbed as +XP (more commonly known as experience points in the gamer world), which we couldn’t even begin to imagine describing the taste of.

If you're interested in the latest cans, they won’t be difficult to miss. Melding Coke’s highly recognizable Spencerian Script font with a bespoke ‘Ultimate’ crest, the collaboration will stand out on shelves in its predominately black and gold packaging (with further design inspiration taken from LoL’s highly coveted Nexus Crystal, of course).

Coca-Cola

To further encourage gamers from around the world, the collaborations allow League of Legends players to unlock new emotes when custom challenges are complete. For all gamers, here’s the exact rundown: