COMME des GARÇONS Quietly Hops on the New Balance 610 Wave

Sneakers

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME Spring/Summer 2024 was full of surprise team-ups, from Nike ACG to the collaborative double shoes with Kids Love Gaite.

Though they didn't hit the runway like Nikes and wacky derby shoes, CdG HOMME also has a couple of New Balance collabs incoming, including some 610s.

Highsnobiety got its hands on the perfectly plain pairs, coated in all white from the leather-mesh-pig hide upper to its rubber sole (laces too).

Funny enough, Junya Watanabe, who oversees CdG HOMME, also secured some crispy white New Balances for himself (they're a lot more lifestyle-oriented than HOMME's 610s).

That's usually the vibes for the CdG universe, HOMME included, as past collaborations arrive in all-black (the Nike Eagle), white (the AF1 collab), and a combo of both colors (New Balance 550s).

If we're lucky, sometimes we'll get all three schemes as a pack like the Air Max Sunder team-up.

CdG HOMMME is the latest to take on the New Balance 610, which is having quite a stellar year. So far, coveted names like Bodega, Joe Freshgoods, and Aminé have taken the silhouette for a spin — plus, it's seen some solid general releases.

Indeed, the trail-worthy model continues to climb to the top.

Highsnobiety also caught early looks at a pair of lace-free New Balance shoes, made in collaboration with New Balance's TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO. The slip-on shoe arrives in CdG's standard black, stamped with contrasting HOMME branding and New Balance logos.

The upper appears to be made of mesh and suede, with pull-tabs on the heel and a rubber outsole concluding the shoe's standout details.

It's safe to assume COMME des GARÇONS HOMME's New Balance collabs will arrive sometime next spring. But as plain and straightforward as its collaborative shoes are, CdG's drop dates can be a little unpredictable. Remember when the 550s randomly dropped?

