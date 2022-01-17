Nike's Air Max 97 is Next in Line For Some CDG Lovin'

Brand: Comme des Garçons

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Editor's Notes: What do MGK and Megan Fox, Ye and strange romance tactics, and Nike and Comme des Garçons all have in common? They just can't get enough of each other.

Blood drinking and not-so-subliminal disses aside, CDG's adoration for the Swoosh's extensive armory of footwear silhouettes has birthed some of our favorite sneakers over the years. When you've got an obtuse sneaker like the Foamposite One, reviving it to fit the tastes of a contemporary market is no small feat, and yet, Comme's execution was crowned one of the best releases of 2021.

The pair's longstanding relationship has delivered remixes of the Air Force 1, Air Max 95, Carnivore, and Shox TL, so it should come as no surprise that Autumn/Winter 2022 includes more sneakers.

This time around, the silhouette of choice is an icon of the 90s, adored across three decades – the Air Max 97.

If somebody told me to close my eyes and imagine a sneaker (or trainer), the 97 would probably be one of, if not the first, to come to mind.

Although no official details concerning this collaborative pair have come to light, images make it clear that these are distinctly more subtle than some of the duo's previous outings.

During CDG's AW22 runway show, the remixed pair appeared in two colorways – the first was a greyscale palette with a weathered-looking texture, which gives the shoe a raw, almost mineral aesthetic. Black mesh, laces, and a matching midsole are the perfect finishing touches to a colorway that makes a lot of noise, without saying much at all.

Sitting on the opposite end of the spectrum is a white-based colorway featuring the same textured upper but in a pale shade of blue. Due to the coloring, the effect is less intense. Once the warmer months hit, this colorway will be a no-brainer.

Although very clearly less drastic than the uber-divisive Premier, this Air Max 97 two-piece ticks all the boxes.