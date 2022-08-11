Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Japanese Fashion's Best-Kept Secret Makes Art of Apparel

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Comoli
1 / 20

I know a thing or two about Japanese fashion. It's the reason I care at all about clothing and remains my primary focus, much more than whatever's happening on the runways of Paris or on social media.

So, safe to say that I'm a little jaded. It takes a lot to impress me, especially with any consistency.

Comoli, designed by Keijiro Komori, consistently impresses me.

Founded in 2011, Comoli is easy enough to uncover if you care to look but that's not even half the battle.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though Comoli's wares are sold online by a variety of Western retailers, including international stockists Neighbour and Rendezvous, the brand doesn't use social media. Komori himself isn't online, either, emphasizing Comoli's need-to-know aesthetic.

This intentionally modest presence places an emphasis on Comoli's product: these clothes need to speak for themselves, since the brand is purposely staying mum.

And if you care at all about clothing, Comoli's designs speak plenty loud.

As you can see from the no-nonsense lookbook imagery, Comoli specializes in wildly wearable garments epitomized by a relative lack of color and an absurd attention to fabrication.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Comoli's collections are defined by bespoke materials, generous but reigned-in silhouettes, and the same kind of toss-on minimalism epitomized by, say, Martin Margiela's run at Hermès.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Felted wools, crispy poplins, hairy knit cotton, neppy corduroy, undulating lamb leather. If those descriptors don't get your motor running, check your wardrobe's pulse.

Much like painter might approach a canvas, Comoli approaches with the end goal of physically manifesting a personal expression. This is impressively conventional clothing to be calling art, I know, but bare with me.

You can't parse this from quick glances at the goods because Comoli's oeuvre demands studied observation.

And upon seasonal reintroduction, you'll eventually begin to recognize the breezy cut of the shirts, the pillar-like pants, the purposely modest palette

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Comoli
1 / 19

This isn't clothing for the masses, which is why Comoli doesn't use social media. It has no need to communicate anything that its garments aren't able to convey alone.

Shop our latest product

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M2002RG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Oilcloth Tote Bag
$465
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Running Man Hoodie
$120
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built
    • Style
  • Two of the Very First Japanese Streetwear Brands Go Back to Where It All Started
    • Style
  • 424’s Paris Debut Ended up Being a Homecoming 
    • Style
  • 3.Paradis Held a Fashion Week Intervention in the Snow
    • Style
  • LL Bean Is Now a Japanese Streetwear Brand (& It's Pretty Excellent)
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
  • Dr. Martens Gone Topless
  • New Balance Quietly Reinvents the Dad Shoe, Again
  • The Craze-y, Techy, & Cool Return of Nike’s Slip-on Air Max Sneaker
  • Protect the Dolls. And Protect Their Books, Too
  • Calvin Klein Shapewear is a Non-Stop Confidence Boost
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now