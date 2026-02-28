Converse's Laceless Leather Chuck Taylor Is the Quirkiest of Them All

Converse Chuck Taylors? More like the Converse Chuck Toggle.

Converse's Japan imprint has returned with a (kind of) new model, the All-Star Aged TG OX. It's an essentially a remake of the Chuck Toggle sneaker, a laceless Chuck Taylor sneaker that debuted around the 1990s.

The latest effort keeps the quirky toggle look and the platformed soles borrowed from classic Chucks. But now, it feels more luxurious than ever.

That's mostly because the All-Star Aged TG OX sneaker features extra-creamy leather uppers (including an extra strip of the buttery material on the heel) and glossed-up details for added premium touches, all playing on a previous leather iteration.

Converse Japan is known for its more unusual albeit higher-quality shoes, like ribbon-laced ballet sneakers and the finest Converse dress shoes. Yes, you read that right.

Now, it's adding laceless leather Chucks to the collection.

Speaking of which, the All-Star Aged TG OX sneakers are now available in black on Converse Japan's website for ¥16,500, which is around $106 given current exchange rates.

