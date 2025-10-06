Converse's Chuck Cozies up With a Pendleton Wool Blankie

Busy tearing through endless options of lightweight fall jackets? Well, don't worry. Converse Japan has been thinking of how to prevent frosty feet in winter.

In collaboration with American heritage mill Pendleton, Converse Japan has created a pair of woolen high-top Chucks in a black and gray plaid that harks back to Americana glory days.

Known for its jacquard-woven blankets and flannel shirts, the 160-year old textile-makers at Pendleton lent heritage fabric to what might be the world's most famous lace-up sneaker for a premium fuzzy makeover that's smartly seasonal.

Complete with double-logo tongue patches and off-white soles for vintage charm, the autumnal Pendleton Chucks are the newest addition to Converse Japan's "All Star Aged" range, which is devoted to bringing that wonderfully worn-in aesthetic to special-release versions of the footwear brand's hero shoe. (note that Converse Japan is a separate entity from Nike-owned Converse, though there are some similarly wintery shoes available on Converse's website)

Overall though, it's clear Converse Japan is generally betting on minor but effective interferences in shape or texture, rather than bigger-the-bolder reinventions.

Some of its most interesting recent roll outs saw the All Star Chuck in a fiery red suede and even jeans-ified with the help of the denim pros over at Wrangler. And let's not forget those square-toed ones, either.

Reminded of these, it shouldn't seem as surprising that Converse would dabble in a seasonally appropriate upgrade of its most classic sneaker. But it's a welcome announcement no less, a timely intermingling of classic American codes.

Plus, who wouldn't want a shoe that'd moonlight as a blanket for the feet?

