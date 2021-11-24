Converse x Pokémon Collection – I Choose You!

Brand: Converse x Pokémon

Model: Chuck Taylor All Star and Chuck 70

Release Date: December 10

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Converse

Editor's Notes: 25 years. A quarter of a century of Pokémon. The original animated TV series came on the air in 1997, the year I was born, and throughout my childhood, my brothers and I spent countless hours watching it.

As a result, the intro theme and title card are forever burnt into my memory, like many others around my age, I would imagine.

Naturally, the next step after getting familiar with the show is collecting cards. Though I was more of a Yu-Gi-Oh fan when it came to collectibles, my brother kept a hefty stack of Pokémon cards.

In recent history, we've witnessed original cards go for some insane prices – the type of prices that leave you scratching your head and digging around the loft trying to hit a score of your own. If you're lucky enough to find something worthwhile, you may be one of few fans that had the bank to cop fragment and Baccarat's glass Pikachu.

For the humble fan seeking something a little more accessible to add to their collection, Converse has exactly what you need.

Joining the franchise's 25th-anniversary celebrations, Converse has swapped out Pokéballs for Converse Chuck Taylors and All Stars.

The show's beloved OG cast – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and Pikachu return against two monochrome footwear silhouettes. Both the black and white pairs epitomize statement wear – if you catch these outside, you'll know exactly who the true fans are.

Alongside the two-piece sneaker offering, heavy metal tour merch-inspired apparel will release in full-size runs.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week