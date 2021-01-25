We Now Live in the Puzzle Age & These Are Our Favorites

So, you didn't think you'd be browsing for jigsaw puzzles in the lead up to spring 2021? Think again.

As much of the world is still resigned to an unprecedented state of lockdown, interest in those "save it for a rainy day" activities has sky-rocketed, no matter the weather. It's safe to say that we now live in the jigsaw age.

In fact, the world's largest puzzle just went on sale for $600 courtesy of Kodak, but lockdown or not we realize a 28.5 feet by 6.25 feet puzzle is a bit ambitious.

Accordingly, we've browsed the web for some cool jigsaw puzzles for adults which, upon completion, won't be a complete eyesore on your coffee table.

Check our selection of time-wasting puzzles below.

Make Waves, Not War

Printworks The Wonders Of Nature 500 Piece Puzzle $25 Buy at Nordstrom

Difficulty level: 500 pieces is a pretty normal place to enter the world of jigsaws if you're a rookie, but a lot of identical blue pieces make this an ambitious start.

Jigsaw Companion

Difficulty level: It's 1000 pieces, so it'll take a long time, but it's also KAWS so you might be able to frame it and sell it on StockX when you're done...

May Send You Over The Edge-Saw

Difficulty level: Keith Haring's playful sketches become almost nightmarish when you're forced to stare at them for hours on end in the form of 500 tiny pieces. On the other hand, is that any worse than watching The Office for the 15th time?

Springfield Line Up

The OP The Simpsons Cast 1000 Piece Puzzle $22 Buy at Urban Outfitters

Difficulty level: Experts estimate that a 1,000 piece puzzle could take anywhere from 3 - 10 hours depending on your concentration, and perhaps in this case, your background knowledge of peripheral characters from The Simpsons.

OG Selfie-taker Andy Warhol

Galison Andy Warhol Selfies Puzzle $17 Buy at amazon

Difficulty level: Andy Warhol said that in the future everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes, which is about a 30th of the time it should take you to complete this polaroid selfie collage.

20 Minutes or Less

Areaware Little Puzzle Thing $25 Buy at Nordstrom

Difficulty level: Um, not difficult at all. You can probably attempt this one while absent-mindedly watching Netflix just to give your phone a break.

For Instagram-friendly Completion Pics

Difficulty level: Pretty hard. Don't gradients kind of hurt your eyes after a while? However, the final result is one of the more aesthetically titillating images we've seen, so it's probably worth it.

Site of Reversible Destiny

Difficulty level: At 250 pieces, this puzzle would be a good start for beginners. The charming image is a depiction of the Site of Reversible Destiny in Yoro Park, Japan, a place where guests can explore the unexpected.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.