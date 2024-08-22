Uniqlo's KAWS + Warhol Capsule Is Bananas (and Bots, and BFFs)

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Uniqlo and Andy Warhol? You best believe, these two go way back. The Japanese apparel brand first featured the late artist's works on their clothes in 2004. And today, twenty years later, they've not just reunited, but roped in yet another legend familiar to the house: KAWS, who first partnered with Uniqlo in 2016.

This specific triad, however, is a first: Instated to commemorate the KAWS + Warhol exhibition at The Warhol Museum in Pittsburg, Uniqlo conceived of a collaborative range of tees and totes, sweats and socks, amongst other goods, honoring what are two of modern art's most esteemed contributors.

Merging each party's quintessential motifs, Uniqlo's understated staples have become a tasteful canvas for when generations, aesthetics, and legacies intersect – befitting the retailer's long and ongoing patronage of fine arts and the democratization of it.

In this same spirit, we chose to highlight below some of our personal favorites from the collection, including playful outerwear and a gorgeous coffee table book.

Pop-Art Supernova: The Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol Capsule

Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol Sweatshirt Black

UNIQLO x KAWS + Warhol Graphic Sweatshirt $40 Buy at uniqlo

Starting off strong, we've picked this black graphic sweatshirt, with an illustration of the signature KAWS Companion, viewed through the screen of a phone in photo-mode, alongside polaroids of Andy himself.

Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol Sweatshirt Gray

UNIQLO x KAWS + Warhol Graphic Sweatshirt $40 Buy at uniqlo

Next up, we see KAWS' BFF embracing what is undoubtedly one of the most famous pieces of fruit in the world, Warhol's banana – otherwise recognizable as the Velvet Underground & Nico's album cover.

Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol T-Shirt White

Same here, but in crisp white T form. We forget, does BFF stand for "Banana Friends Forever", or ... ?

Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol T-Shirt Black

UNIQLO x KAWS + Warhol UT Graphic T-Shirt $25 Buy at uniqlo

An odd couple, indeed: Unlikely friends, but friends no less, find Warhol's Moon Explorer Robot opposite an appropriately space-suited KAWS character.

Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol T-Shirt White

In a from friends to lovers turn of events, this tee's covered in Warhol's lip prints in the front, and KAWS’ love bunnies sketch in the back.

KAWS + Warhol Book

UNIQLO x KAWS + Warhol KAWS + Warhol Book $70 Buy at uniqlo

If you consider yourself a fan of pop art, there'll be no way around this collector-level gem.

Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol Jacket

Don't mistake the banana poking out the side for an actual snack, or you'll go hungry and end up looking like the floored KAWS Companion on the back of this bomber.

Uniqlo x KAWS + Warhol Tote

UNIQLO x KAWS + Warhol 2Way Tote Bag $30 Buy at uniqlo

And finally, the accessory to carry all this wonderful memorabilia – or, you know, whatever else – in: a marvelous messenger back, with a practical inner pocket and dual straps. Whichever way you wear it, either Warhol's or KAWS-eyes are on the lookout for pickpockets.

