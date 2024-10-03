ATTN, Millennials: Your Favorite Mall Brand Is Now Adult-Sized (EXCLUSIVE)

The mall brand renaissance — a phenomenon we've been diligently following — is getting serious. Limited Too, the store beloved by '90s kids everywhere, is launching adult sizing, offering its OG fans the chance to rediscover the brand for their now grown-up selves.

The news comes several months after Limited Too began teasing its comeback via a series of cryptic Instagram teasers. The posts elicited a surge of support from nostalgia-hungry Millennials.

"Please be adult sizes,” one onlooker commented. "I'm scared this isn’t actually for us millennials who grew up with this store just a rebranding for tweens,” another expressed.

Limited Too officially relaunched in July with a collection of kid and tween-sized apparel, but the pleas of its older fans didn't go unnoticed: In an open letter sent exclusively to Highsnobiety, Limited Too reveals that an adult collection will release in spring 2025.

"Your passion for the brand means so much to us, and it’s been so exciting to see that so many of you still feel a connection to the brand today," the letter reads. "[We] have been working hard to bring something special to original Limited Too fans. Great things take a bit of time, and we’re making sure everything is perfect. So, hang tight with us a little longer — we promise it’ll be worth the wait!"

According to Sarah Rosen, senior vice president of marketing for Limited Too owner Bluestar Alliance, the brand's forthcoming adult collection isn't just a one-off — Limited Too is committed to catering to older shoppers.

"Our team has been working diligently to ensure that each product not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our original fans, drawing from the vast archives that capture the essence of Limited Too," Rosen said. "Many of our designers, who were part of the original Limited Too collections, are passionately committed to bringing LTD 2.0 to life for our Millennial audience. With every new release, our aim is to preserve the heart and spirit of Limited Too while staying tuned in to today’s trends."

Limited Too's resurrection has been a long time coming. In 2006, the company changed its name to Tween Brands. Two years later, it discontinued the Limited Too line and began closing hundreds of its stores.

Then, in 2015, Bluestar Alliance, LLC, acquired the Limited Too trademark and quietly relaunched it online. Since July, the brand management company (which recently bought Off-White) has been reviving Limited Too in earnest.

Limited Too isn't the only mall brand making a comeback. GAP, Banana Republic, and Claire's are also refreshing their image with buzzy designer appointments and luxury collaborations.

Limited Too's adult fans might be young at heart, but their tastes and wardrobes have evolved since the '90s and early 2000s. With its new adult collection, Limited Too will offer a case study on how a childhood favorite can glow, and grow, up.