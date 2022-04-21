Copson Gets Salomon’s Ultra Raid Summer-Ready

Brand: Copson x Salomon

Model: Ultra Raid

Release Date: Available now

Price: $180

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Judging off the release calendar alone, ignorant to which silhouettes and colorways sit in waiting, I think it's safe to say that New Balance and Salomon are maintaining a pretty dominant streak.

Sure, there are a million and one YEEZY releases and restocks to keep you occupied with every colorway imaginable while Nike floods the market with Dunks and other desirable sneakers, but the two have held the crown for long enough – let's enjoy the underdogs.

I think any more declarations of love for Salomon will lead people to believe I've gone mad – as a self-confessed XT-6 addict, I'm already keeping eyes and ears close to the ground on new drops – but can you really blame me when it's hitting so many home runs?

Copson 1 / 4

Coming together under the guidance of London's Copson (gun fingers for all my Brits), the collaboration spotlights one of Salo's 80s runners in the Ultra Raid.

The Ultra Raid (it pains me to say that the name reminds me of those infuriating Raid: Shadow Legends ads), more so than most sneakers in the brand's arsenal, is a bridge between its Alp-high legacy and modern innovation.

Highsnobiety 1 / 6

A summery low-top, the Ultra Raid is one of those sneakers you could throw on for a vino in the park or a sprint up the local peaks – it's versatile, and what more could you want?

Copson's remix of the silhouette maintains all of the high-performance elements that make it such a beastly pair; instead, refining the palette with a seasonal pairing of "Negroni Red" and white atop a gum outsole.

