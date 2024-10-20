Crocs' Classic Clogs Are More Fur-tastic Than Ever

Crocs is leaning into seasonal change with its Doodle Fur clog. The shoe takes a new approach to Crocs' signature Classic Clog, this time with full-on fur.

Curly brown faux fur completely covers the Crocs Doodle clog, resulting in a plush takeover from the inside out. The Crocs shoe instantly reminds you of doodles — yes, the dog breed — and their fluffy coats.

Well, for the owners of the star pups, twinning with your furry best friend just got a whole lot easier.

There's definitely something in the water at Crocs, which has been going hard on the pet-friendly shoes lately. Who could forget about the recent clogs for dogs?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Anyways, back to the fuzzy Crocs, who ain't the only fur-covered Croc in the streets, by the way. Crocs has built a family of fluffy shoes, including a Doodle Crush Boot and Siren Clog.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In case you missed it, the Crocs Siren Clog debuted earlier this year in 3.6-inch-heeled glory. The Siren resembles the Classic Clog but swaps the flat base for a club-ready platform heel. Now, it's fluff-tastic.

Looking for a furry clog to take you from day to night? Crocs has you covered. With the brand's new hairy steppers, your furry dreams will come true.

Okay, maybe, maybe not. But you'll definitely be cozy in Crocs' Doodle clogs, though.