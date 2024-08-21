Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Oh My, Look How Crocs Classic Clog Has Grown

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The Crocs Classic Clog isn’t looking so classic anymore. In fact, its chunky new makeover transforms a foam slip-on universally loved by middle-aged gardeners (and some sneakerheads) into something you would expect a modern-day Stormtrooper to wear. 

It’s wild how much a bulky, futuristic-looking sole unit can completely change the style of a shoe.

Crocs’ new Bubble Crush Clog takes the upper from its classic foam footwear model and combines it with the chunkiest of sporty-looking sole units.

Given the size of the sole unit, it’s no surprise that Alexander Mayhew, a footwear designer for the chunky sneaker specialist HOKA, was part of the team that developed this clog. However, even for a brand like HOKA, this sole unit is extremely large.  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Few shoes rival the comfort of Crocs Clogs but a Crocs Clog with an extra large cushioned sole? That’s a recipe for some serious comfort. Sign me up. 

It is not the first time that Crocs has explored hugely oversized silhouettes, it’s played similar tricks with its stacked boots and its platform loafers, taking its footwear to literal new heights. This newest stocky sneaker, the Crocs Bubble Crush Clog, is available now from the brand’s website retailing for $79.99. 

The most famous foam mule has big new energy. 

