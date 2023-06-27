adidas’ New Foam Shoe Looks Like the YEEZY Foam Runner & adiFOM Q's Baby

adidas continues to build upon its adiFOM line, introducing a new foam shoe comprised of the material. The name? The adiFOM Climacool.

The adiFOM Climacool arrives as an even more breathable successor to adidas' adiFOM Q. The latest features an internal mesh bootie and a newly designed, eco-friendly shell meant to, well, keep the foot cool.

As pictured above, the adiFOM Climacool comes in a summer-worthy White/Black/Better Scarlet scheme, currently up for grabs for $120 at Champs.

The Climacool is getting a decent rollout, from the looks of it. There is a beige and Lucid Blue scheme scheduled to drop in July. The adidas' adiFOM Climacool also lingers on a few adidas' international websites and even a couple of domestic platforms.

It's kind of a quiet follow-up to the adiFOM Q, who had quite the release last year after Ye called out the German brand for copying YEEZY designs.

We'll admit: there's a hint of a YEEZY Foam Runner spirit in the adiFOM Q and even the Climacool (the Climacool resembles a combo of the Foam Runner and Q, like their baby almost).

But adidas clarified that its adiFOM Q drew inspiration from the brand's archival 00s Quakes.

And with adidas' Climacool expanding on the adiFOM Q, it's safe to assume the same goes for the new foam shoe. Meaning: the adiFOM Climacool is also definitely not a YEEZY.

Like we stated earlier, adidas is going all in on its adiFOM line. The brand issued quite a few adiFOM spins on classic silhouettes like Superstar and Adilette.

Additionally, adidas also created a couple of brand new silhouettes based on the material, including the Stan Smith clog, Superstar boot, and now the Climacool.

'Till the next adiFOM creation, stay (clima)cool.