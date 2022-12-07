Daily Paper Snapped On Gilet Season

The cold weather snap has landed – folks are dreaming of a white Christmas, and finally, our outerwear is getting all the love it deserves. With the depths of winter a few weeks away, your hoodie rotation is probably hungry for some layers; it's gilet season, and Daily Paper has turned up and snapped on the occasion.

It should come as no surprise that Daily Paper knows how to finesse the cold season. If you've ever been to Amsterdam, you know how frosty those winds can get – fail to prepare, prepare to fail.

While the summer feels a little off without some DP graphic tees to get you through the season, you'd probably feel hard-pressed to tackle wind and snow without keeping one of its slick monogrammed pieces in your arsenal.

Fall/Winter deliveries have certainly favored monogrammed looks, with puffer jacket variations having been treated to an array of colorways over the past couple of years. Thanks to the statement luxury finish of these pieces, they've quickly become fan favorites of the brand's global community, and FW22 refuses to come to a close without upping the ante.

Daily Paper

For those days when a full jacket is overkill, the Monogram Pondo body warmer is an essential – a must-have for flexing correctly on sub-zero dips. Arriving in two colorways – a classic "Black" and "Clover Green" – the new additions have already touched down in Europe, with a further release for the UK and US pending.