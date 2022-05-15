David Harbour Is No Stranger to Upside Down Drip

Last night, the cast of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things hit the red carpet for the show's season four premiere event. While there was a fair share of style moments — like Caleb McLaughlin's Casablanca look and Sadie Pink's Prada suit — I still can't get over David Harbour's 'fit, which is a peak Upside Down fashion moment for fans of the show.

David Harbour's premiere look consisted of a suit by Union Western Clothing, embellished and embroidered with graphics inspired by each Stranger Things season's promotional poster art, illustrated by Kyle Lambert.

Seriously, the jacket's front side and sleeves showcase characters Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as displayed in the first season's promo art. Meanwhile, the back features the fourth season's poster artwork without the cast, just the chilling eyes and spooky house.

Interestingly, the suit's jacket incorporates a particular overarching show reference, with its grey ombre effect emphasizing the real world versus the parallel dimension, aka the ominous Upside Down. Nice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Of course, the suit wouldn't be complete without other Stranger Things elements like the arcade reference — the characters' go-to spot for gaming — and the Eggo waffle to symbolize Eleven's obsession with the breakfast item.

Then, you can't help but appreciate the Demogorgon trousers. Though it carries the Stranger Things' most terrifying creature, it's one of many aspects that keep you locked in during a binge.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The skillfully crafted suit was worn by the very-much-alive legend Jim Hopper, aka David Harbour, who appropriately went from aviator sunnies to round off the look.

It's safe to say Harbour had the best look of the night. After Stranger Things' three-year hiatus, what better way to show up to the latest season premiere than reminding fans of the show's sci-fi goodness and A1 poster game?