Crocs has been on a roll with its collaborations recently. Whether you're looking to Shrek it up or go full yeehaw mode, there's a style for everyone. To commemorate the hit anime series Demon Slayer, Crocs is unleashing a special four-pack to satisfy you until the fourth season drops.

The franchise, which started as a manga in 2016 and was adapted into an anime series in 2019, follows teenager Tanjiro Kamado on his quest to become a demon slayer. Simple enough.

Demon Slayer earned over $8 billion in revenue in 2020 alone, the same year it released Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which became the highest-grossing Japanese film in history, earning over $500 million worldwide. The point is, Demon Slayer is kind of a big deal.

The Crocs x Demon Slayer collab, which goes on sale October 18 via Crocs' website and select retailers, all take inspiration from the series' main characters.

There are three Classic Clogs offered: a pink patterned one inspired by Nezuko's robe, a blue one with fur details to look like Inosuke, and an orange one to match the fiery colors of Zenitsu. The latter two have adjustable velcro straps for when regular Turbo mode isn't enough.

Demon Slayer's main character, Tanjiro, gets the special treatment with an Echo Clog of his own. The textured shoe is transformed to look like his signature green and black robe. Every character's shoe also comes with their own Jibbitz.

Crocs is still getting its feet wet in the anime world, which makes it so surprising it took this long for it to join forces with a powerhouse anime. Previously, it has collaborated with One Piece and Hatsune Miku, which is technically a vocaloid, not an anime (long story).

Demon Slayer x Crocs is the first of hopefully many more anime collabs. May I suggest Neon Genesis Evangelion or Nana?